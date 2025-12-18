iMetal Resources Completes Flow-Through Financing

Vancouver, December 18, 2025 - iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company) announces that has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit"). In connection with closing, the Company has issued 4,160,777 FT Units, at a price of $0.13 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $540,901. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company, issued as a flow-through share within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one-half-of-one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 until December 17, 2027.

The Company anticipates the proceeds from the Offering will be used to conduct exploration of the Company's Gowganda West Property, located in the Shining Tree Camp of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt within Ontario.

In connection with closing, the Company paid $37,898 and issued 291,523 share purchase warrants (each, a "Finders' Warrant") to certain arms-length parties who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Each Finders' Warrant is exercisable to acquire a common share of the Company until December 17, 2027, with 134,615 of the Finders' Warrants exercisable at a price of $0.13 and 156,908 exercisable at a price of $0.20. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until April 18, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Qualified Person

The technical content of the New Release has been reviewed and approved by R.Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), a director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. The flagship property Gowganda West is an exploration-stage gold project with a recent discovery hole of 48.5m at 0.85 g/t gold that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine. Carheil is an exploration stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "potential", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of iMetal to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or information in this release relates to, among other things, the intended use of the proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and assume, among other things, the ability of the Company to successfully pursue its current development plans, that future sources of funding will be available to the company, that relevant commodity prices will remain at levels that are economically viable for the Company and that the Company will receive relevant permits in a timely manner in order to enable its operations, but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278385