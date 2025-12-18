Scandium Canada presents its annual review

Highlights

• Update and consolidation of resource estimates

• Validation of metallurgical process and key parameters

• Launch of Scandium+ division, December 18, 2025 - Scandium Canada Ltd. (TSX-V: SCD) presents its annual review highlighting a pivotal year for the Company, marked by significant technical, industrial, strategic, and social progress, consolidating its position in the development of scandium and aluminum-scandium alloys.

A pivotal year for the future

"The past year has been pivotal in advancing several of Scandium Canada's initiatives. We have laid important groundwork both technically and industrially, while strengthening our community roots and our position in the aluminum-scandium alloy value chain. The combination of a world-class asset such as the TG Zone at the Crater Lake Project, North America's largest primary source of scandium, high value-added aluminum-scandium alloys, and strong strategic partnerships puts us in an enviable position to support the transition to lighter, higher-performance, and more sustainable materials. - Guy Bourassa, Chief Executive Officer, Scandium Canada Ltd.

Strategic advances

Major technical progress at the Crater Lake project

The year was marked by decisive technical milestones, including:

The publication of a new mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101 for the TG zone of the Crater Lake project, confirming the size and potential of the deposit, which remains open in all directions;

The successful completion of a 500 kg metallurgical pilot test, representing a key advance in process validation and technical risk reduction;

Review and improvement of transportation logistics and potential location of a hydrometallurgical plant in the Schefferville area and an access road from the property, for the completion of a pre-feasibility study.

These results reinforce the technical credibility of the project and support its progress toward a potential feasibility study.

Establishment of the Scandium+ division

Scandium Canada has established a new division dedicated to the commercialization of its exclusive and patent-pending aluminum-scandium alloys, with a focus on:

Advancing research and development on aluminum-scandium powders for additive manufacturing (3D printing).

Identifying the most promising markets in collaboration with Productique Québec and the National Research Council of Canada.

Intensifying exchanges with industrial users in strategic sectors such as aerospace, automotive, advanced manufacturing, and 3D printing.

These initiatives aim to position Scandium Canada not only as a potential producer of scandium, but also as a key player in the aluminum-scandium alloy value chain.

International outreach and economic missions

During the fall, the Corporation also strengthened its international visibility and relations by participating in Quebec's economic mission to Asia organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and Investissement Québec, a strategic opportunity to promote Quebec scandium, explore new commercial partnerships, and become part of critical global supply chains.

A shared vision for the development of the Crater Lake project

Last June, a delegation from Scandium Canada visited the community of Kawawachikamach to present the Crater Lake project and its vision for long-term collaboration with local and Indigenous communities. This meeting provided an opportunity to strengthen dialogue, deepen mutual understanding, and continue discussions on community priorities, expectations, and the potential benefits of the project.

Following these discussions, the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach made a strategic investment in Scandium Canada, demonstrating a lasting relationship of trust and a shared vision for the responsible development of the Crater Lake project. Scandium Canada remains committed to working closely with communities, based on respect for the land, ongoing dialogue, and the creation of positive and sustainable long-term benefits.

