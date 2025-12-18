Cadillac Ventures Inc. Enters into Op on Agreement for the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project in New Brunswick

Toronto - Cadillac Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: CDC.H)("Cadillac" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated October 8, 2025, the Company has sold the initial 29.58% interest in the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project located in New Brunswick, Canada (the "Property"). Pursuant to the previously announced option agreement dated October 3, 2025 (the "Option Agreement") with Nexcel Metals Corp. (the "Optionee") and Wyloo Ring of Fire Ltd., which owns a 42% interest in the Property (the "Minority Owner"), the Optionee earned the initial 29.58% interest in the Property from Cadillac in consideration for the payment of an aggregate of $170,000 in cash and the issuance of $330,000 (less the costs of the summer work program at the Property totaling $52,495) in common shares of the Optionee ("Common Shares") to Cadillac, which was satisfied by the issuance of 355,775 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.78 per Common Share.

The Optionee may earn up to an additional 28.42% interest in the Property (for a total 58% Property Interest) from the Company in consideration for the payment of an aggregate $250,000 in cash and the issuance of an aggregate of $600,000 in Common Shares to Cadillac in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement. Upon the Optionee earning at least a 51% Property Interest, a joint venture will be formed among the Company, the Optionee and the Minority Owner.

The 355,775 Common Shares issued to Cadillac are subject to a hold period expiring April 9, 2026. In addition, all Common Shares issued pursuant to the Option Agreement shall be subject to the following voluntary resale restrictions: 15% of the Common Shares shall be restricted until each of April 3, 2026, October 3, 2026, April 3, 2027, October 3, 2027, April 3, 2028, and October 3, 2028, with 10% of the Common Shares not restricted subject to the statutory hold period noted above.

The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Norman Brewster CEO

For more information about Cadillac, please refer to the company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

