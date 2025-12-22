Atlas Lithium Advances Neves Project with Final Stage of Project Management and Construction Supervision Contracting

Boca Raton, December 22, 2025 - Atlas Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or "Company"), a lithium development company advancing toward production at its flagship Neves Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley, is pleased to announce that it has entered the final stage of contracting project management and construction supervision services. This engagement will support the integrated management and oversight of project construction activities, working in close coordination with Atlas Lithium's Owner's Team.

The project management scope includes the planning, coordination, monitoring, and control of all activities required for project execution, ensuring compliance with schedule, cost, scope, quality, safety, and overall performance objectives. Atlas Lithium's selection process included extensive due diligence on five firms with extensive and proven experience in delivering projects of similar scope and complexity. Multiple technical and commercial interactions were conducted to thoroughly assess and identify the most suitable partner for the Neves Project; evaluation parameters focused on technical excellence, track record in Brazilian mining projects, project management methodology, systems and tools, as well as the qualifications and experience of the proposed technical team.

Following such evaluation pathway and selection, the contract award milestone is expected to take place early in 2026, enabling the timely commencement of the implementation phase. A shortened production timeline is helped by the fact that Atlas Lithium's lithium processing plant has already been delivered to Brazil and is ready for assembly followed by pre-operational testing.

"Securing a top-tier project management partner is a critical step in our disciplined approach to making Atlas Lithium a producer of lithium concentrate in short order," said Eduardo Queiroz, Atlas Lithium's Project Management Officer (PMO) and Vice President of Engineering. "The depth of interest from qualified firms validates the attractiveness of our project. With our processing plant already in Brazil and key permits in place, we are methodically advancing toward production while maintaining our focus on cost discipline and schedule optimization."

Safe Harbor Statement

