Silver X Mining Announces Management Update

VANCOUVER, December 22, 2025 - Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(F:AGX) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a management update and announce a senior leadership appointment intended to further strengthen the Company's corporate development and commercial capabilities.

The Company has promoted Alvaro Domingo from General Manager of Administration and Finance at its Peruvian operating subsidiary, Recuperada S.A.C., to Vice President, Corporate Development and Commercial. Mr. Domingo has been with Silver X for more than four years and has played an important role in strengthening the Company's administrative, financial, operational and commercial platforms, supporting Silver X's growth and organizational development.

During his tenure, Mr. Domingo has demonstrated strong leadership, execution discipline and a collaborative approach, with responsibilities expanding beyond finance and administration to include operational coordination and commercial execution.

"Alvaro has been a key contributor to Silver X's progress over the past several years," said José García, CEO of Silver X. "His understanding of our operations, combined with his financial and commercial expertise, positions him well to support the Company's corporate development initiatives and strategic objectives."

The Company believes that Mr. Domingo's appointment will further enhance Silver X's corporate development efforts and commercial execution as it continues to advance its growth strategy.

