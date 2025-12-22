Pacific Imperial Mines Signs Revised Option Letter Agreement to Acquire 100% of Babine Property with Demonstrated Porphyry Copper Potential

Vancouver, December 22, 2025 - Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (TSX.V: PPM) ("Pacific Imperial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an option letter agreements dated December 19, 2025 ("Option Agreement") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Babine exploration property in Central British Columbia. The project is road accessible with demonstrated porphyry copper potential.

The Babine property consists of three mineral claims covering 2,226 hectares located 1.5 km north of Granisle Mine. The Company may exercise the option on the Babine property by paying an aggregate cash consideration of $120,000, issuing 750,000 common shares of the Company and incurring exploration expenditures on the Property of $1,756,000 all in staged amounts by December 31, 2029. (See table below) Upon the exercise of the option, the Company will own a 100% interest in the Babine property. The Babine property is subject to a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty held by four private owners.

-1 -2 -3 -4 Payment Period Cash or Share Share Issuance Expenditures Payment By December 31, 2025 $6,000 On Approval from TSX 300,000 On or before July 31, 2026 150,000 $50,000 On or before Dec 31, 2026 150,000 On or before Dec 31, 2027 150,000 $200,000 On or before Dec 31, 2028 $45,000 $500,000 On or before Dec 31, 2029 $75,000 $1,000,000 TOTAL: $120,000 750,000 $1,756,000

The Babine property is extensively till covered but previous exploration; including, prospecting, geophysics and drilling located sulphide mineralization in several areas. A number of semi-circular magnetic anomalies similar in size and shape to the Bell and Granisle mines are located on the property but have only been subject to cursory exploration. Recent work by other companies to the north of the Babine project have had success with deep drilling targeting pre-existing geochemical and geophysical anomalies.

The Babine Project is situated within the Babine Porphyry Belt, a northerly trending zone containing past Cu-Au-Mo producers (Granisle and Bell deposits) in addition to more recently defined Cu-Au-Mo deposits and advanced prospects. The project consists of a northeast trending claim block covering 2,226 hectares with its center point approximately 8km northeast of the Granisle pit and 9km due east of the Bell pit. The area is relatively flat lying, extensively covered by glacial till and is easily accessed through a large network of logging roads. Mineralization within the project area was initially discovered by drill testing induced polarization chargeability highs that were conducted over a previously defined airborne EM conductor. All of the previous drilling was relatively shallow with several drill holes that intersected sedimentary rocks hosting disseminated to narrow zones of semi-massive sulphide mineralization with anomalous, but sub-economic grades of copper and gold. More recent airborne magnetic surveys over the area suggest that intrusive rocks may underly the sedimentary cover. In particular, a northeast trending magnetic feature is on strike with a northeast trending mineralized dyke within the Granisle deposit. Recent exploration drilling in the district has been successful in defining potentially economic mineralization within the sedimentary cover as well as in adjacent and/or underlying intrusions, high-lighting the need for more extensive exploration within the district.

The Option Agreement is subject to the Company obtaining the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares issued under the Option Agreement will be subject to a hold period ending four months and one day after the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Pacific Imperial Mines disclosure of technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed by Peter Holbek, Director, Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. Mr. Holbek, B.SC (Hons), M.Sc. P. Geo. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.

Pacific Imperial is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties in an acceptable risk environment. The Company's current focus is on the Brownell property in Saskatchewan.

