Silver Hammer Identifies Strong Alteration and Silicification in Recently Completed Drill Program at Its 100% Owned Silverton Project in Nevada

Vancouver, December 23, 2025 - Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its Phase 1 test exploration drill program at its 100% controlled Silverton Project in Nye County, Nevada, and was comprised of 2,420 feet within six (6) reverse circulation ("RC") holes. Samples have been submitted to ALS Laboratories in Reno, Nevada for analysis.

"The Company recently completed its preliminary test program at its 100% owned Silverton Project in Nevada. The program, aimed to efficiently test the zones in and around the historical Silverton Mine, yielded solid runs of alteration and silicification and assays are now pending," commented Peter A. Ball, President & CEO. "To ensure we managed capital allocated to the Phase 1 program, we limited the number of holes to six to gain additional information for a potential follow-up drill program in early 2026. We look forward to a busy winter ahead and appreciate our shareholders patience and support."

A total of 2,420 feet has been drilled in six holes, targeting the Western Silver Zone (WSZ) with four holes, and the Eastern Gold Zone (EGZ) with a further two holes (see Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. - 2025 RC drill holes & traces with claims line.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9597/278875_322a3f2f44fea91a_001full.jpg

Western Silver Zone Drilling

The first four holes were drilled in the 'Central Zone' of the WSG, targeting below the old Silverton Mine workings (see Fig. 2); the Central Zone is the location of the intersection of two major fault structures, the Silverton Fault, a ring-fault structure within the Williams Ridge Caldera and the Basin Fault, a radial fault, and likewise, is a major structure within the caldera. Drilling and surface mapping has identified the Silverton Fault (a high-angle reverse-type fault) with a width up to 30 feet, comprising fault slices of varying local lithologies. Alteration within the fault zone has been observed as moderate to intense; locally the silicification completely obliterates original rock fabric or, nearly so.

Past surface rock sampling of the Central Zone indicates a 150 metre wide zone of silver mineralization, staring at the Silverton Fault and spanning westwards, with samples of 692 ppm Ag, 330 ppm Ag, and an additional five samples above 100 ppm Ag from Company exploration work (please refer to the Company's press release dated November 29, 2021 for previous disclosure). Silicification, characteristically associated with the epithermal-type and carbonate-replacement type of mineral occurrences has been identified in: the Central Zone in the Silverton Fault; the Basin Fault and in the NW Mineralization Zone (parallel to and north of the Basin Fault).

Fig. 2. Map of Central Zone with Drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9597/278875_322a3f2f44fea91a_002full.jpg

Drill Holes SLV25-001 and SLV25-002, collared east of the Silverton Fault, revealed a complete geothermal spectrum of hydrothermal alteration, starting with high temperature silicification replacement textures at the Silverton Fault to low temperature hackly calcite in veining at the western end of SLV25-001. SLV25-003, and SLV25-004, were collared from the same drill pad, east of the Silverton fault; SLV25-003 was drilled eastwards, back towards holes SLV25-001 and SLV25-002 and intercepted the best looking alteration (see Fig. 3.).

Fig. 3. SLV25-003 chip tray, showing lithology and two highly silicified zones.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9597/278875_322a3f2f44fea91a_003full.jpg

It should be noted that the drill-targeted Central Zone is also the centre of past silver production in the 1930s and 1950s, as evidenced by two shafts and five adits, as well as numerous surface exploration pits. Historic production grades ranged from 300 g/t Ag to 933 g/t Ag (Source: www.westernmininghistory.com and www.thediggings.com).

Eastern Gold Zone Drilling

The second area targeted through the 2025 RC drill program was the zone of intensive silicic and oxide alteration in the Eastern Gold Zone (see Fig. 4.); holes SLV25-005 and SLV25-006 were targeted to intercept structure and alteration that have in the past yielded surface rock samples which reported promising gold grades, including high grades of 0.65 ppm, 0.45 ppm and 0.20 ppm Au. SLV25-005 was intensely altered with silicification in the first 15 feet (4.6m), while SLV25-006 displayed moderate to intense silicification for the entire span of the top 100 feet (29m).

Fig. 4. RC drill on the Eastern Gold Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9597/278875_322a3f2f44fea91a_004full.jpg

RC Drill Hole Cuttings Sampling, both WSZ and EGZ

All six drill holes intercepted zones of silicification; zones with widths exceeding 2m, are listed in Table 1.

RC Drill Hole



Alteration From

(m) To

(m) Interaval

(m) Zone Structure SLV25-001 Moderate Silicification 38.1 42.7 4.6 WSZ Upper SLV25-001 Moderate Silicification 112.8 120.4 7.6 WSZ Silverton Fault SLV25-001 Moderate Silicification 160.0 170.6 10.7 WSZ NW Mineralization SLV25-001 Moderate Silicification 202.7 208.8 6.1 WSZ Lower Zone SLV25-002 Moderate Silicification, Breccia 99.1 111.3 12.2 WSZ Silverton Fault SLV25-003 Intense Silicification, Breccia 6.1 12.2 6.1 WSZ Basin Fault SLV25-003 Moderate Silicification, Breccia 57.9 61.0 3.0 WSZ Silverton Fault SLV25-004 Moderate Silicification 3.0 6.1 3.0 WSZ Basin Fault SLV25-004 Moderate Silicification

Brecciation increases in bottom

half of intercept 18.3 36.6 18.3 WSZ NW Mineralization SLV25-005 Intense Silicification - 4.6 4.6 EGZ EGZ Eastern SLV25-006 Moderate to Intense Silicifcation - 2.9 29.0 EGZ EGZ Main

Table 1. Significant Zones of Silicification

Selective sampling concentrated on silicified zones; a total of 221 samples have been submitted to ALS Laboratories in Reno, Nevada for analysis. A QA/QC program was carried out, with regular insertions of certified standard materials, certified blank materials and duplicates, in aggregate, approximately 15% of the samples in total. Geological staff delivered the samples to the lab, maintaining custody. ALS Laboratories is fully ISO 17025 certified for the analysis methods selected for the set of samples submitted.

Surface Mapping and Sampling - WSZ and EGZ

A 3-day detail mapping and sampling program preceded the 2025 RC drill program, where mineralization was identified on-surface, through the use of a hand-held XRF analyser; notably, in the Central Zone, on the location of one of these XRF high readings, chlorargyrite was tentatively identified in an outcrop and a set of samples was taken (see Fig. 5). A total of 5 surface rock samples have been submitted to ALS Laboratories, in Reno, Nevada.

Fig. 5. Photo of chlorargyrite(?) mineralization and locations of XRF readings (x).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9597/278875_322a3f2f44fea91a_006full.jpg

Contingent on positive analysis of the Phase 1 drill program, a Phase 2 drill program will be planned, as step-out drilling and following the structures down-dip.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved under the supervision of Damir Cukor, P.Geo. Mr. Cukor is a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and as a consultant for the Company as Technical Director - Projects.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource company focused on advancing past-producing high-grade silver projects in the United States. Silver Hammer controls 100% of seven previously producing silver mines which are located within the Silver Strand Project in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, and within the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in Nevada. The Company also controls the Fahey Group Silver Project in the Silver Valley, Idaho and the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Silver Hammer's primary focus is to explore, define and develop silver projects near past-producing mines that have not been adequately tested. The Company's portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, and other statements which are subject to a number of conditions, as described elsewhere in this news release. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, and explore and develop the projects of the Company, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278875