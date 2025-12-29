Harvest Gold Announces Share Issuances/Cash Payment Pursuant To Its Mosseau And Urban Barry Mineral Option Agreements

Vancouver, British Columbia/ December 29, 2025 ? TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV: HVG) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has issued 2,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.06 per Share pursuant to a mineral property option agreement entered into with Vior Inc. on December 18, 2023, as amended, with respect to the Mosseau property, and 250,000 Shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per Share pursuant to a mineral property option agreement entered into with EGR Exploration Ltd. on December 19, 2023, with respect to the Urban Barry property. The Company is also paying $100,000 to Vior Inc. pursuant to that agreement.

The Mosseau property spans 147 claims totaling 7265.88 hectares (72.66 km2), which includes a 17.7 km long gold-bearing structure running through the length of the property. Mosseau adjoins the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt of the Abitibi Region of Quebec.

The Urban Barry property is located in the Ralleau and Wilson townships in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay/Abitibi region of Quebec.

The Shares are subject to the Exchange Hold Period and a four-month and one day hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada expiring on April 30, 2026.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields Ltd.'s - Windfall Deposit (Figure 5).

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.

