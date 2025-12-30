Cascade Copper Highlights 2025 Work, Outlines 2026 Plans

Vancouver - Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE: CASC) ("Cascade" or the "Company"), a Canadian junior mining exploration company focused on copper, gold, and related minerals, today outlined its strategic plans for 2026 while reflecting on a productive year of advancements in 2025.

"We have built meaningful momentum through 2025, creating a clear springboard for growth in 2026," said Jeff Ackert, President and CEO of Cascade Copper. "Our team's focus on modern exploration techniques is generating compelling targets, and with recent financings secured, we are positioned to initiate drilling and accelerate development across our entire portfolio. We continue to review additional opportunities that could significantly broaden Cascade's scale, while progressing our existing projects with purpose and efficiency."

"As we move toward the 2026 field season, the groundwork completed this past year places us in a strong position for meaningful exploration progress," added Shannon Baird, Vice President of Exploration. "With assay results from surface sampling expected and a drill permit now submitted, our first drill program at Centrefire could commence in early 2026. We thank our shareholders for their ongoing support and extend our best wishes for the New Year."

2025 Highlights: Building Momentum in Exploration and Financing

In 2025, Cascade Copper continued to advance its portfolio of projects across British Columbia and Ontario, securing funding, and enhancing its leadership profile.

Key achievements include:

Successful Financings: The Company closed multiple tranches of non-brokered private placements, raising over $1 million in total. This included fully closing a placement in October for $401,255, with the third tranche alone bringing in $123,255. More recently, in December, Cascade closed an oversubscribed placement, raising $660,000 for upcoming exploration programs.



Exploration Advancements: Cascade completed a high resolution drone magnetic survey, covering over 700 line kilometers along the mineralization trend at Centrefire Copper-Gold Project. It also completed field work at the Project in October, including ground truthing of geophysical anomalies and rock sampling, with 3D interpretation now underway. As of mid-December, a work program permit was submitted and a drill permit receipt is expected within 60 days. At the Copper Plateau Porphyry Project, high-grade copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver samples were collected in July, confirming historic soil anomalies with significant bedrock mineralization; 45 additional preliminary analyses via pXRF and Near-Infrared (ReveNIR) are pending. The Company also introduced the Bendor Gold-Tungsten Project in November, completing an initial compilation of historical data which revealed notable historical gold and tungsten values. It also initiating 3D magnetic inversion modelling and interpretation of historic and modern exploration data,.



AI Technology Collaboration: In June, Cascade Copper announced a collaboration with Blockware Technology of Calgary, Alberta that will utilize field acquired data to create predictive mapping in real time, saving time and money and speeding up the discovery of mineral resources.



Strategic Appointments: In April, the company announced the appointment of Niel Marotta as a strategic advisor to the company and in December, Cascade welcomed Noah Komavli, P.Eng to its Advisory Board., Both gentlemen bring a combination of Capital Markets expertise and corporate development acumen to benefit the company..



These accomplishments positioned Cascade for continued growth, leveraging modern technologies such as AI driven predictive modelling, 3D magnetic inversion modeling and LiDAR-derived elevation data to prioritize exploration targets.

2026 Plans: Advancing Key Projects while Pursuing Value-Added Opportunities

Looking ahead to 2026, Cascade Copper is focused on accelerating exploration across its flagship properties while evaluating strategic transactions to enhance shareholder value.

Planned activities include:

Centrefire Copper-Gold Project: Securing a diamond drill permit and processing pending assays from the 2025 field season. Merge magnetic data and conduct 3D inversion modelling to refine targets. Initiate a maiden drill program beneath the highly mineralized Main Zone.

Copper Plateau Porphyry Project: Project-wide Induced Polarization (IP) survey to further delineate mineralization especially beneath the large Cu-Mo-Au-Ag soil anomalies with little to no bedrock exposure. Additionally, a Mobile MT and/or ZTEM survey, alongside a detailed core review and resampling of select portions to build on 2025 sampling results. Initiating a maiden drilling program at Copper Plateau, incorporating all new geophysical data.

Fire Mountain Project: Conducting a ZTEM and/or MobileMT geophysical surveys, with submission of permits for drilling and an Induced Polarization (IP) survey to further delineate mineralization prior to drilling.

Bendor Gold-Tungsten Project: Completing 3D magnetic inversion modeling, followed by Q1 permit submission for drilling programs to test high-potential gold and tungsten zones.

Corporate Development: Continuing to evaluate value-added transactions in the mining space, including potential acquisitions or partnerships to expand the Company's critical minerals portfolio within safe, mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Cascade remains committed to responsible exploration practices and creating long-term value for stakeholders in the critical minerals sector.

About Cascade Copper Corp.

Cascade Copper is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of copper based mineral resource properties. Cascade is focused on copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry and mesothermal gold-silver deposits in British Columbia with VMS and BIF copper-gold-silver style deposits in Ontario. Cascade's priority is to conduct efficient and economic exploration using modern technology and old-fashioned "boots on the ground" geology. Drilling is planned on several of its copper-gold projects this year. Cascade has five projects, including the Copper Plateau Copper-Moly-Silver Project, the Centrefire Copper-Gold-Silver Project, the Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project, Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project, and the Bendor Gold-Tungsten Project.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

CASCADE COPPER CORP.

Jeffrey S. Ackert, President and CEO

820-1130 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC V6E 4A4

Telephone: 1 613 851 7699

E-Mail: info@cascadecopper.com

Web: www.cascadecopper.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

DISCLAIMER & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, and by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on currently available information, Cascade Copper Corp. provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Factors which cause results to differ materially are set out in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR. Undue reliance should not be placed on "forward looking statements."

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.