AFR NuVenture Resources FFCTO Revoked

TORONTO - AFR NuVenture Resources Inc. ("AFR" or the "Company") (TSXV: AFR), is pleased to announce that it has filed the continuous disclosure documents required under the applicable securities legislation and that the failure-to-file cease trade order (the FFCTO) issued by the regulator of the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 6, 2025 has been revoked. As a result, the Company is now able to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange to have the trading suspension from the TSXV revoked.

The Company will provide updated plans for moving forward upon re-commencement of trading.

For more information on the Company and its projects, investors should review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and our website at www.afrnuventure.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John F. O'Donnell, Chairman and CEO

john @odonnell-law.ca

