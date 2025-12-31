Lincoln Gold Announces CEO Transition

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (TSX.V: LMG) ("Lincoln Gold" or the "Company") announces that Ian Rogers, the Company's current Chair, has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company following Paul Saxton stepping down as CEO and President, effective today.

Mr. Saxton will continue to contribute to the direction and progress of the Company as a member of the board of directors.

The Company has full confidence in Mr. Rogers to serve Lincoln Gold as interim CEO, given his extensive leadership experience in resource project development.

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.:

Lincoln Gold is a Canadian precious metals development and exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The Company holds interest in the Bell Mountain gold-silver property that is fully permitted and moving to production and a second larger project, the Pine Grove gold property which is in the final stages of permitting. The two gold projects are within 61 air miles of each other, located in the highly prospective Walker Lane mineral belt, known for its numerous gold and silver deposits. Lincoln is committed to maintaining steady and robust progress towards its goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to "U.S. Persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws or in compliance with applicable exemptions therefrom. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.