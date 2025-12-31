Abitibi Metals Issues Year-End Shareholder Letter as Copper Hits Record Highs

London, December 31, 2025 - Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) (OTCQB: AMQFF) (FSE: FW0) ("Abitibi" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following year-end update and shareholder letter from Chief Executive Officer Jon Deluce, highlighting the Company's strategic positioning amid historically strong copper and gold markets, its increased ownership and accelerated development pathway at the high-grade B26 Copper-Gold Project in Quebec, and its broader exploration and growth plans entering 2026.

Dear Shareholders, Friends, and Colleagues,

As we close out 2025, I want to thank you, our shareholders, partners, and colleagues for your continued support during a year of significant progress at Abitibi Metals Corp. ("Abitibi" or the "Company").

This has been a transformational year for the Company. We've evolved from an emerging explorer into a technically driven, well-capitalized copper-gold growth company with strong ownership in a high-grade asset, B26, located in one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions.

Strong Execution Across the Business

Over the past 12 months, we have materially strengthened every pillar of our business:

Delivered one of the highest-grade copper-gold intercepts in the Abitibi in recent years: 17.91% CuEq over 6.3 metres, within 19.5 metres at 6.93% CuEq

Secured a 50% interest in the B26 Copper-Gold Project, with a clear path to 80% ownership

Raised C$16.1 million through upsized, warrant-free bought-deal financings

Completed 21,828 metres of drilling in our expanded Phase 3 program

Strengthened our management, geological, and governance teams

These achievements place Abitibi in a strong position heading into 2026, with key catalysts ahead and a supportive metals environment continuing to evolve in our favor.

Market Conditions Reinforce Our Strategy

The broader market backdrop is aligning well with Abitibi's copper-gold focus. Copper, gold, and silver prices are at or near multi-year highs, driven by:

Long-term structural supply deficits in copper

Accelerating demand from electrification, infrastructure, and renewables

Renewed interest from major mining companies in acquisitions and exploration

A scarcity of advanced-stage projects, particularly in Quebec

These trends validate our strategy of securing high-grade, scalable assets in politically stable jurisdictions like the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the few regions globally offering grade, infrastructure, and development readiness.

B26: Building Ownership, Control, and Value

A defining milestone this year was our acquisition of a 50% interest in B26, along with a clear path to 80% ownership. A scoping study is underway to support early option exercise, targeted for Q1 2026-more than four years ahead of schedule.

We also achieved 100% ownership of the Beschefer Gold Project, further strengthening our portfolio, and consolidated key land positions to maximize operational synergies in the district.

Abitibi's approach remains focused on maintaining control, driving value through technical execution, and building a scalable platform for long-term growth.

Drilling Success and Discovery Growth

2025 was a standout year for exploration, with B26 returning some of the best intercepts in the Company's history.

Highlight intercept: 17.91% CuEq (13.48% Cu, 5.15 g/t Au) over 6.3 metres, interpreted as high-grade, source-proximal mineralization

Step-out drilling confirmed strong lateral continuity, including 3.93% CuEq over 11.0 metres

The Phase 3 program was expanded to 21,828 metres on the strength of these results

Multiple new regional targets were identified, with the Company's first regional drill program set to begin in Q1 2026

Collectively, these results continue to support the view that B26 is part of a large, high-grade VMS system with strong discovery potential beyond the current resource envelope.

Strengthening the Balance Sheet

In 2025, we completed a series of successful bought-deal financings, including a final upsized raise of C$16.1 million, all without issuing warrants. These financings brought in high-quality institutional and strategic investors.

With this capital in place, we are fully funded for an aggressive 40,000+ metre drill program in 2026. Our financial position allows us to focus on execution and growth, while reducing dilution risk and increasing institutional visibility.

Team Growth and Governance

To support our transition into the next phase of growth, Abitibi made key additions to its leadership team:

Appointed a new Vice President of Exploration and EVP to lead geological and operational strategy

Expanded the senior management team to meet increased technical and operational demands

Welcomed Craig Parry to the Advisory Board, adding deep capital markets and global mining experience

These additions ensure we have the capability and expertise needed to advance B26 and evaluate future opportunities with discipline.

Focused Growth Strategy

Our strategy remains consistent and deliberate:

Advance high-quality copper-gold assets in top-tier jurisdictions

Maintain ownership, control, and flexibility

Allocate capital with discipline and transparency

Expand awareness of Abitibi's valuation relative to peers

Build long-term value through technical excellence and responsible growth

Every major decision this year was guided by these principles and they will continue to inform our work in 2026.

Looking Ahead to 2026

With significant progress behind us, we're entering the new year with clear priorities and multiple near-term catalysts:

Phase 4 drill program launching in January, with 40,000+ metres planned Follow-up and step-out drilling at B26 targeting zone expansion and scale

First Abitibi-led regional exploration program focused on new discovery potential

Scoping study delivery and 80% ownership option exercise at B26

Updated mineral resource estimate at B26

Continued evaluation of district-scale targets and Beschefer Gold Project for additional growth

2026 will be a pivotal year as we continue to de-risk and grow B26, pursue new discoveries, and translate technical success into long-term shareholder value.

Closing Thoughts

This past year has validated our core thesis: in a tightening global market, high-grade copper-gold assets in secure jurisdictions are not just valuable, they're strategic.

We believe B26 is a company-making asset. It offers the scale, grade, and development profile needed to anchor a long-term critical metals growth platform. As we advance the project, de-risk the resource, and expand the system, we are confident that its value will be increasingly recognized by the market.

On behalf of the entire Abitibi Metals team, thank you for your trust and continued support. We look forward to sharing our progress in the year ahead and delivering on the potential we've worked hard to build.

Wishing you and your families a joyful holiday season and a successful 2026.

Sincerely,

Jon Deluce

Chief Executive Officer

Abitibi Metals Corp.

About Abitibi Metals Corp:

Abitibi Metals Corp. is dedicated to acquiring and exploring mineral properties within Quebec, with a particular emphasis on high-quality base and precious metal assets that offer significant potential for growth and expansion.

The company's flagship B26 Polymetallic project which has been optioned from SOQUEM, hosts a substantial and growing resource base.

Indicated: 11.3Mt at 2.13% CuEq (1.23% Cu, 1.27% Zn, 0.46 g/t Au and 31.9 g/t Ag)

Inferred: 7.2Mt at 2.21% CuEq (1.56% Cu, 0.17% Zn, 0.87 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Ag)

The B26 project is strategically located just 5 kilometres north of the formerly producing Selbaie mine. This proximity provides the project with ready access to all necessary infrastructure required for mine development

In addition to the B26 Deposit, Abitibi's portfolio includes the Beschefer Gold project, historical drilling has identified four notable, historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres (BE13-038) and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres (BE12-014) amongst four modelled zones. These promising findings highlight the potential for further gold discoveries within the project area.

Jonathon Deluce, Chief Executive Officer

Note 1: Technical Report NI 43-101 Resource Estimation Update Project B26, Quebec, For Abitibi Metals Corp., By SGS Canada Inc., Yann Camus, ing., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, géo., SGS Canada - Geostat., Effective Date: November 1, 2024, Date of Report: February 26, 2025

Forward-looking statement:

This news release contains certain statements, which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves statements that are not based on historical information but rather relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments on the B26 Project or otherwise. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on the Company's behalf. Although Abitibi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. All factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Abitibi's forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases (including negative and grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "occur. Mineral exploration and development are highly speculative and are characterized by a number of significant inherent risks, which may result in the inability of the Company to successfully develop current or proposed projects for commercial, technical, political, regulatory or financial reasons, or if successfully developed, may not remain economically viable for their mine life owing to any of the foregoing reasons, among others. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in achieving commercial mineral production and the likelihood of success must be considered in light of the stage of operations.

