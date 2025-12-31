Barksdale Resources Announces Director Resignation

Vancouver, December 31, 2025 - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) (FSE: 2NZ) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that independent board member Jeffrey O'Neill has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors for personal reasons.

Mr. O'Neill has been on the Barksdale board for nine years and is a business consultant based in Vancouver, British Columbia. He will remain with the Company as a strategic advisor.

Barksdale Board Chairman Darren Blasutti said, "Jeff has been an outstanding board member and will be missed. We appreciate his contributions to the Company and wish him the very best."

About Barksdale Resources Corp.

At Barksdale, our mission is to drive long-term shareholder value through the strategic acquisition, exploration, and advancement of high-quality critical, base, and precious metal projects across the Americas.

We are focused on the metals essential to the global energy transition and modern infrastructure-particularly copper, zinc, and other critical minerals-at a time when secure, domestic and regional sources are more important than ever.

With a sharp focus on critical metals and a commitment to responsible growth, Barksdale is positioned to play a key role in meeting tomorrow's resource needs.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279236