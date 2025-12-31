New Break Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, December 31, 2025 - New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in Toronto. A total of 36,057,137 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 41.59% of the 86,702,100 common shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of December 1, 2025.

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting as follows:

It was unanimously approved to fix the number of directors elected for the ensuing year at five; Michael Farrant, Mark Fedosiewich, William Love, Thomas Puppendahl and Andrew Thomson were unanimously elected to the Board of Directors of the Company to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed; McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were unanimously re-appointed as Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix their remuneration; and The Company's stock option plan, as described in New Break's Management Information Circular was ratified, re-approved and confirmed with 99.99% of shares voted in favour.

Andrew Malim did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. Mr. Malim had served as a director and as Chairman of the Board since April 11, 2022. The Board would like to offer its sincere thanks to Mr. Malim for his contributions to New Break's success and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Michael Farrant, President of New Break, commented, "I would like to thank everyone that has supported New Break and that has contributed to the Company's success. I want to wish them, our shareholders and their families a very Happy New Year and a healthy and prosperous 2026."

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders also remain leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project. The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the symbol CSE: NBRK.

And follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279322