Peloton Closes Private Placement

London, December 31, 2025 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("Peloton" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF)) has closed a non-brokered private placement financing previously announced as planned on November 21, 2025. The Company received $134,100.00 from 1,490,000 units priced at CDN$0.09 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at $0.12. The Company paid fees equal to eight percent of the funds raised and issued ten percent of the units issued in the form of broker warrants exercisable into a unit of the offering at the offering price for sixty months.

This placement is the third tranche under the same pricing terms, bringing the total to $1,170,352.53. Price protection on these terms expires immediately after this closing.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for lithium exploration in northern Nevada and working capital. Peloton completed the maiden drilling program on its 100% owned North Elko Lithium Project in November-December, 2025, as announced December 10, 2025, and expects results toward the end of January, 2026.

The private placement was conducted in reliance upon certain prospectus exemptions, including the exemption allowing issuers to raise capital by distributing securities to existing shareholders (the "Existing Shareholder Exemption") contained in OSC Rule 45-501 (2.9) and the various corresponding blanket orders and rules of participating jurisdictions (with the exception of Newfoundland and Labrador) as well as other available prospectus exemptions, including sales to accredited investors and close personal friends and business associates of directors and officers of the Company. The Company set November 21, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining existing shareholders entitled to purchase Shares pursuant to the Existing Shareholder Exemption.

The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the issuance of the securities.

Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 151,718,177 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company including the second tranche of the placement described above.

Peloton's exploration portfolio includes a 100% interest in the North Elko Lithium Project in northeastern Nevada which is prospective for lithium, uranium, critical and rare earth minerals, as well the Golden Trail and Independence Valley Carlin style gold projects in northeastern Nevada, and a non-controlling interest in a copper porphyry project near Butte, Montana.

