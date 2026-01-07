Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Survey Results at Silver King

Crown Porphyry - Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce it has received final assay results for samples taken at the Silver King Project from the Crown porphyry target area located on the east side of the property (Fig. 1).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Map showing the location of the Crown porphyry and stockwork and Black Diamond replacement exploration targets at the Silver King project. Claim boundaries are shown in yellow.

Overlimit silver assays have been received for the samples taken in late 2025, showing high grade silver mineralization associated with quartz-sulfide veins hosted by the Crown porphyry (Fig 2, Table 1). These assays provide evidence for a high-priority drill target, especially when taken in conjunction with the high gold assays reported previously for the stockwork intrusion (see the News Release of Dec. 3, 2025).

"Prismo optioned Silver King with existing drill targets around the historically significant high-grade silver mine. Based on the geology and its location in a well mineralized region, we believed that additional mineralization was also likely present. Our work in the second half of 2025 indicates that we were correct, and we now have exceptional drill targets at the Crown porphyry and adjacent Black Diamond replacement areas," stated Craig Gibson, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company. He added, "With the high-grade gold assays reported in December and the copper assays at the Black Diamond replacement, we now have a very significant precious-metal and copper target at Silver King similar to other areas in this well mineralized district that includes the Magma mine and the Resolution copper deposit."

"These additional assay results along with the IP survey information continue to enhance and support our exploration thesis of the Silver King mine and surrounding areas," stated Gordon Aldcorn. "This modern-day review has yielded additional drill targets and prospective structures to our program in this already very strategically located project."

Table 1. Assay results for selected samples from the Crown porphyry stockwork

Sample Location Easting Northing Width m Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % 544559 Crown porphyry 492681 3687905 0.5 m 0.02 18.91 0.02 0.07 0.04 544561 Crown porphyry 492673 3687904 2 m 0.02 177 0.07 0.37 0.02 544563 Crown porphyry 492613 3687848 0.5m 0.03 176 - 0.09 0.01 544591* Crown porphyry 492799 3687851 1.0 5.19 46.44 0.05 0.21 0.06 544592* Crown porphyry 492793 3687823 1.0 4.06 13.97 0.02 0.10 0.07

*Assays previously released in News Release of December 3, 2025.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Precious metal and copper assays from the Crown porphyry

and the Black Diamond replacement body at the Silver King Project.

IP Survey

The Company also completed a pole-dipole IP survey over a part of the Silver King project in December 2025. This survey was designed to provide some additional 3-dimensional data for areas identified during the initial gradient array survey (see News Release dated December 3, 2025). This new survey confirmed the presence of important chargeability and resistivity anomalies at the Silver King project. The Silver King silver mine appears to be associated with a large low resistivity anomaly located on the contact of the Silver King diorite porphyry (Fig 3). There is also low resistivity anomalies associated with the Crown porphyry and near the replacement mineralization at Black Diamond (Fig 3). The highest chargeability anomalies appear to be associated with the altered country rocks along intrusive contacts, but a chargeability high is also associated with the Crown porphyry stockwork intrusion. The anomaly associated with the Crown porphyry is particularly interesting and can be traced from shallow levels to about 300 meters in depth.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. IP resistivity map at a depth of 75 meters, overlain on geology and showing the Silver King glory hole (black line), Black Diamond replacement body in red, and the Crown porphyry-stockwork in magenta.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4. IP chargeability at a depth of 75 meters, overlain on geology and showing the Silver King glory hole (black line), Black Diamond replacement body in red, and the Crown porphyry-stockwork in magenta.

Drilling Update

Alain Lambert, CEO of Prismo commented: "The results announced today confirm the vast exploration potential at Silver King. While we look forward to drilling these new targets in the future, our plans remain unchanged. Our immediate priority is to undertake our fully funded drill program, as previously announced. This drill campaign will primarily focus on the historic Silver King mine site and will be about 2,000 meters. The objective is to test the upper half of the steeply dipping pipelike Silver King mineralized body as well as potential mineralization adjacent to the dense stockwork that was the focus of historic mining."

Mr. Lambert added: "We are pleased with the steady progress on the permitting front. The collaboration of Forest Service officials demonstrates a clear commitment to supporting mining activities in Arizona."

Prismo recently announced that the Forest Service, the federal surface land management entity for Silver King, had determined that the Company's proposed drill plan meets the regulatory requirements for processing, and that such plan is complete, as described in the regulations at 36 CFR 228.4(c).

The Forest Service is currently proceeding with the environmental analysis pursuant to 36 CFR 228(a)(5) in conformity with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). This analysis is proceeding as a Categorical Exclusion, the lowest level of environment reviews applicable to projects that are not expected to have a significant effect on the environment, such as Silver King.

QA/QC

Samples were analyzed by SGS, an internationally recognized analytical lab, with preparation at the Tempe, Arizona facility and analyses at the Burnaby laboratory. Prismo inserts controls samples consisting of a standard pulps and a coarse blanks in the sample stream, and the lab also inserts control samples.

Qualified Person

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and Chief Exploration Officer and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is a mining exploration company focused on advancing its Silver King, Ripsey and Hot Breccia projects in Arizona and its Palos Verdes silver project in Mexico.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the timing, costs and results of drilling at Silver King; and the intended use of any proceeds raised under recent financings.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the potential inability of the Company to utilize the anticipated proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated; and those risks set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) under the Company's issuer profile.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Second Tranche as currently anticipated and on the timeline currently expected.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward- looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward- looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

