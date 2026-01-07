Golden Cariboo Summarizes 2025 Mineral Exploration at the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine Property

January 7, 2026 - Vancouver, B.C., Canada - Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE:GCC) (OTC:GCCFF) (WKN:A402CQ) (FSE:3TZ) is providing a summary of the Company's 2025 exploration program at its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine Property (the "Property"), located approximately 4 kilometers northeast of Hixon and 50 kilometers southeast of Prince George, British Columbia.

Golden Cariboo commenced its two-phase spring and fall drill program in April 2025 with the completion of the remaining 90.18m (296 ft) of QGQ24-21. The 2025 drill program focused on expanding gold mineralization at the Halo zone while testing geochemical and structural targets including the location of the argillite-greenstone contact. Early challenges were encountered when collaring in the argillite on the east side of the contact and four holes were lost either short of or within the mineralized Halo zone to the west of the contact due to technical difficulties encountered in drilling. In 2025, the Company drilled a total of 1,729.79m (5,675 ft) in eight NQ-sized surface diamond drill holes, including 90.18m to complete QGQ24-21 and 354.19m of QGQ25-28, which was still in progress at year end. Drilling was suspended December 18, 2025 for a short break into the new year, and will be continued in early 2026 to test both the northern extension of the Halo zone as well as the down dip mineralization of one of several MMI gold-in-soil anomalies (News Release dated March 19, 2025).

Highlights of the 2025 exploration program include:

PhotonAssay™ technology was implemented as part of the Company's regular assay protocol (News Release dated April 29, 2025),

Reanalysis of QGQ24-20 using PhotonAssay™ technology verified and increased gold grades by 5.9% compared to fire assay, returning 0.56 g/t gold over 475.4m (1,560 ft) from 7.97m (5 ft) depth, including 236.88m (777 ft) of 1.06 g/t gold (News Release dated August 12, 2025),

Km Uno Zone Discovery: 2 km (2 miles) southeast of the Halo zone, where initial samples from mineralized volcanic subcrop or angular float yielded 1.1 g/t gold with 8.0 g/t silver and 0.57 g/t gold with 3.3 g/t silver. These results align with airborne resistivity, ground conductivity anomalies, and a strong gold-silver-arsenic soil anomaly (News Release dated September 9, 2025),

QGQ25-23 intersected 0.56 g/t gold over 99.84m (327.56 ft) from 182.20m and terminated in mineralization at the Halo zone (News Release dated December 17, 2025) and

Golden Cariboo has recently engaged MSALABS in Prince George, B.C. to prepare and conduct PhotonAssay™ for gold and silver. The proximity of the Property to the lab and availability of silver with PhotonAssay™ technology may expedite turn around time of assay results.

Presently, samples from drill hole QGQ25-25 are being analysed by MSALABS, QGQ25-26 to 27 are being split by Company personnel in preparation for shipping to the lab and QGQ25-28 is being logged with plans to continue drilling the hole in January.

Building on the momentum of the fall 2025 program, Golden Cariboo is preparing an ambitious and technically robust exploration strategy for 2026. The Company intends to significantly scale up drilling and trenching activities as well as broaden its regional understanding of the district-scale geology across its 94,899 hectare (234,501 acre) mineral land package.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jean Pautler, an independent consultant commissioned by the Company. Jean Pautler is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) registered with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of BC ("APEGBC") and licensed by Engineers and Geoscientists BC, and is a "Qualified Person" with respect to NI 43-101.

About Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. is rediscovering the Cariboo Gold Rush by proceeding with highly targeted drilling and trenching programs on its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property which is bordered by Osisko Development (NSE:ODV/TSXV:ODV), partly intertwined with them at the north end of the Cariboo Gold Project, and located along a favourable corridor adjacent to the Spanish and Eureka thrust faults over a 94,899 hectare (234,501 acre) area. Historically, over 101 placer gold creeks on the 90-kilometer (56 mile) trend, from the Cariboo Hudson mine north to the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property, have recorded production with successful placer mining continuing to this day.

Golden Cariboo's Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property is 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) northeast of, and road accessible from, Hixon in central British Columbia. The Property includes the Quesnelle Quartz gold-silver deposit, which was discovered in 1865 and developed over a footprint of about 150m x 150m (< 6 acres) at the Main zone straddling Hixon Creek. Overall, the geological setting of the gold mineralization at the Company's Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property shows strong similarities with the Spanish Mountain gold deposit, situated 120 km (75 miles) towards the southeast along the same geological trend. As a sediment-hosted vein (SHV) deposit, the Spanish Mountain deposit is considered to belong to the epizonal orogenic subclass of gold deposits which include some of the world's largest deposits such as Muruntau, Uzbekistan and Bendigo, Australia.

