Lodestar Metals Strengthens Board with Appointment of David Christie as Chairman of the Company

Vancouver, January 9, 2026 - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTC: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of David Christie as Chairman of the Company.

Lowell Kamin, President and CEO, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome David as Chairman of Lodestar. His rare combination of technical expertise, corporate development leadership, and capital markets experience aligns perfectly with our ambition to build a high-impact exploration company. David has consistently demonstrated an ability to identify opportunity, execute value-accretive transactions, and scale businesses responsibly. His guidance will materially strengthen our board and position Lodestar for long-term growth and value creation."

"Having worked closely with the team as a director since June, I have developed a strong conviction in Lodestar's assets, strategy, and technical approach," said David Christie, Chairman of Lodestar Metals. "The Goldrun Project's location on a major Carlin-style trend, adjacent to some of North America's largest gold deposits, provides an exceptional foundation for discovery. I believe the Company's potential is not yet fully recognized by the market, and I am excited to step into the role of Chairman and contribute my experience across exploration, corporate development, and capital markets to help efficiently guide the board and company towards its goals and drive long-term shareholder value."

David Christie was appointed as a director of the Company on June 24, 2025. Mr. Christie has 39 years of experience in mining, exploration and mining finance and is currently President and COO for Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. He was one of the founders, President, CEO and Director of Orford Mining Corp which was sold to Alamos Gold Inc. in April 2024. Mr. Christie was CEO, President and Director of Eagle Hill Exploration Ltd. where he was part of the team that completed a five-way merger to create Osisko Mining Inc. in 2015 (recently sold to Gold Fields Ltd.). He was Vice President at Dundee Resources and Goodman and Company Investment Counsel (subsidiaries of Dundee Corp.) where he worked on a number of resource portfolios. Prior to these roles Mr. Christie was a highly ranked Mining Equity Analyst at TD Securities, Scotia Capital and Newcrest Capital, which had followed many years working in association with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. as an exploration geologist. Mr. Christie was previously a director of Mines D'Or Orbec Inc leading up to its sale to IAMGOLD in December 2025. He also previously held director positions for eCobalt Solutions Inc., Condor Precious Merals Inc., Osisko Mining Inc., True North Nickel, Orford Mining Corp and Eagle Hill Exploration Ltd. David Christie is a member of the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and Northwest Territories and Nunavut and received a BSc degree in Geology from McMaster University.

Stock Option Grants

The Company has granted a total of 1,600,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants. The stock options are exercisable at $0.15 per common share and have a five-year term.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the drill-ready Goldrun Project in Nevada, strategically located on a major Carlin-style gold trend and adjacent to some of the largest gold deposits in North America. With decades of combined geological and capital markets expertise, Lodestar follows a disciplined, step-by-step approach to discovery. The Company's strategy is clear: focus capital on high-value targets, move quickly on known mineralization, and build a compliant gold resource that delivers lasting shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.lodestarmetals.ca.

