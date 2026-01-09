Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold & Financing Update

VANCOUVER - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-V: PHD) ("Providence" or the "Company") The Company wishes that all our shareholders have had a wonderful Holiday Season and prosperity for the New Year.

With the holiday season ending, the Company is pleased to announce that during the holidays significant road work was completed to repair the La Dama de Oro property access road. The damage occurred during the recent flooding reported in southern California.

In addition to the financing announcement reported on December 11,2025, the Company, subject to regulatory approval, announces an increase of the Private Placement to $150,000 and a 30-day extension.

Use of proceeds:

Proceeds from the private placement will be used for general administration and for sampling activities to assess mineralization potential at the La Dama de Oro project. The Company intends to proceed immediately with work related to the permitted 1,000-ton bulk sample.

Private Placement

The Private Placement is for of up to 3,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $150,000. Each unit will consist of:

one common share; and



one full, non-transferable warrant exercisable at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of issue.

For more information, please contact Ronald Coombes, President, and CEO of the Company.

Ronald A. Coombes, President & CEO

Phone: 604 724 2369

roombesresources@gmail.com.com

