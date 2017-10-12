Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Standard Graphite Corp. to Delist from the TSXV and Apply for Listing on the CSE

12.10.2017  |  GlobeNewswire
VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2017 - Standard Graphite Corp. (TSXV:SGH) (the Company) today announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the delisting of the Companys common shares (the Shares). The Company anticipates applying to the TSX Venture Exchange (the TSXV) to delist the Shares, further announces that the Company intends to apply to list its Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the CSE). The Company believes listing the Shares on the CSE is in the best interest of its shareholders and is in furtherance of the previously announced transaction contemplated with Medi-Can Health Solutions Ltd. Completion of the listing of the Shares on the CSE is subject to the Companys application to delist being accepted by the TSXV, and acceptance of the Companys application to list by the CSE.



For further information, contact:

Corporate Information
Standard Graphite Corp.
Chris Bogart President & CEO
Tel: (604) 683-2509 Fax: (604) 683-2506
info@standardgraphite.com www.standardgraphite.com



Cautionary Statement:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Standard Graphite Corp. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerned with the anticipated listing of the common shares of Standard Graphite Corp. on the CSE are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in Standard Graphite Corp.s filings with the appropriate securities commissions.
Standard Graphite Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.standardgraphite.com


