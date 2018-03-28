Golden Peak Minerals Inc. Appoints Alfred Stewart as President and Director

Vancouver, March 28, 2018 - Golden Peak Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GP) (the "Company" or "Golden Peak") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alfred Stewart as President and director of the Company. Mr. Wesley Hanson remains CEO and a director of the Company.

Alfred (Alf) Stewart has a career spanning over 40 years in the resource and investment industries. Mr. Stewart's career includs time spent as a geologist, stock exchange regulator, investment banker, analyst and investment advisor. Mr. Stewart has worked for such firms as Bank of Montreal, Esso Minerals, Erickson Gold Mining, Canaccord Capital, Haywood Securities, Golden Capital, and Raymond James. He has been involved in financing mining companies for over two decades, including discoveries in the base and precious metals sectors.

"We would like to welcome Alf to the Company and to the Golden Peak team. Alf brings an extensive background over 40 years in both the capital markets and in the field as a seasoned geologist. I look forward to working closely with Alf as we focus on the exploration and development of our portfolio of projects," commented Peter A. Ball, Director of Golden Peak.

The Company also advises that it has granted under its stock option plan, incentive stock options to directors and officers for the purchase of up to 600,000 common shares at a price of $0.285 per share for a period of three years, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Golden Peak

Golden Peak Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GP) is a well-financed Canadian junior precious metals company, focused on the exploration of strategic exploration properties in Australia and Canada. The Company is comprised of a proven management group of experienced technical, geological, engineering, and market/finance professionals, tasked with building new strategic partnerships to maximize the exploration activity and discovery potential of its land holdings.

On Behalf of the Board of Golden Peak Minerals Inc.

Mr. Wesley Hanson,

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact 1-(604)-678-5308 or info@goldenpeakminerals.com.

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited the prospect of the Company achieving success in exploring the Property and the impact on the Company of these event, including the effect on the share prices. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

