BGM Intersects 48.17 g/t Au Over 9.95 Meters on Island Mountain
TORONTO, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV:BGM) (the “Company” or “Barkerville”) is pleased to announce final drilling results from the 160,000-meter 2017 Island Mountain and Valley Zone and exploration and drilling programs at the Company’s flagship Cariboo Gold Project. Detailed drilling results, a drill hole location plan map and vertical sections are presented at the end of this release. The exact geometry and hence true width of the mineralized zones cannot be assuredly concluded at this time therefore core lengths are reported. The company currently has 7 drill rigs exploring and delineating mineralized vein corridors on Island Mountain.
Drilling Highlights
- IM-17-240: 28.99 g/t Au over 2.70 meters
- IM-17-241: 8.25 g/t Au over 7.50 meters
- IM-17-242: 8.30 g/t Au over 10.75 meters
- IM-17-247: 13.09 g/t Au over 4.25 meters
- IM-17-249: 48.17 g/t Au over 9.95 meters
- IM-17-251: 33.22 g/t Au over 2.50 meters
- IM-17-251: 9.15 g/t Au over 7.05 meters
- CM-17-098: 11.09 g/t Au over 4.90 meters
- CM-17-101: 13.45 g/t Au over 7.80 meters
- CM-17-106: 12.22 g/t Au over 11.40 meters
Vein Zone Continuity on Island Mountain and Valley Zone
Continuity and extensions of mineralized vein corridors on Island Mountain and in the Valley Zone is demonstrated from recent results. Island Mountain Shaft Zone hole IM-17-249 intersected 48.17 g/t Au over 9.95 meters, 45 meters down dip from previous reported hole IM-17-151 which assayed 72.23 g/t Au over 12.05 meters. Valley Zone hole CM-17-106 intersected 12.22 g/t Au over 11.40 meters, 40 meters down dip of a modelled vein corridor and 40 meters up dip from previously reported hole CM-17-096 which intersected 12.50 g/t Au over 8.00 meters and 11.74 g/t Au over 5.15 meters further down hole.
Corridors Discussion
Mineralized quartz veins on the Cariboo Gold Project are hosted within the sandstones and are an anastomosing network of high vein density with an overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. Recent modelling of the vein corridors Island Mountain proposes 50 mineralized vein corridors at Shaft Zone and 17 mineralized vein corridors at Valley Zone. These vein corridors have estimated horizontal width of 3 meters and a strike length of up to 300 meters. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth of 600 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and down plunge. Drill hole spacing in the corridors currently averages 25 meters between drilling sections with vertical drilling separations ranging from 20 to 75 meters with hole spacing increasing at depth. Gold grades are intimately associated with vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.
Qualified Persons
Exploration activities at the Cariboo Gold Project are administered on site by the Company’s Project Geologists, Kyle Orr and Felipe Castaneda. As per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on the Cariboo Gold Project.
Quality Assurance – Quality Control
Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at the Company’s secure facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company’s Qualified Person, Maggie Layman, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration.
Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry’s analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).
About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.
The Company is focused on developing its extensive land package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville’s mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing hard rock mines of the historic Barkerville Gold Mining Camp near the town of Wells, British Columbia. The QR Project, located approximately 110 kilometres by highway and all weather road from Wells was acquired by Barkerville in 2010 and boasts a fully permitted 900 tonne/day gold milling and tailings facility. Test mining of the Bonanza Ledge open pit was completed in March of 2015 with 91,489 tonnes of material milled producing 25,464 ounces of gold. The Company has completed several drilling and exploration programs over the past 20 years and has compiled this data with all historical information in order develop geologic models which are assisting management in defining new deposits in the Cariboo Gold Project. An extensive drill program is currently underway with the goal of delineating additional high grade gold mineralization.
Cautionary Statement on Forward -Looking Information
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (‘TSXV’) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Table 1: Length weighted gold composites from Island Mountain and Valley Zone
|HOLE ID
|FROM
|TO
|CORE LENGTH (M)
|AU (G/T)
|IM-17-239
|111.35
|111.85
|0.50
|5.78
|138.35
|138.85
|0.50
|27.10
|IM-17-240
|7.30
|7.80
|0.50
|11.25
|24.90
|27.20
|2.30
|5.81
|259.75
|261.05
|1.30
|13.01
|INCLUDING
|259.75
|260.55
|0.80
|18.60
|267.40
|267.90
|0.50
|7.72
|347.30
|350.00
|2.70
|28.99
|INCLUDING
|348.55
|350.00
|1.45
|38.20
|IM-17-241
|39.35
|41.00
|1.65
|15.83
|INCLUDING
|40.20
|41.00
|0.80
|19.80
|113.25
|120.75
|7.50
|8.25
|INCLUDING
|118.00
|118.50
|0.50
|61.60
|AND
|118.50
|119.40
|0.90
|15.05
|AND
|120.25
|120.75
|0.50
|17.20
|315.00
|316.00
|1.00
|12.30
|IM-17-242
|62.80
|63.50
|0.70
|7.40
|77.00
|87.75
|10.75
|8.30
|INCLUDING
|77.50
|79.00
|1.50
|12.70
|AND
|79.00
|80.00
|1.00
|26.70
|AND
|84.00
|85.00
|1.00
|11.10
|AND
|87.00
|87.75
|0.75
|11.35
|91.85
|94.10
|2.25
|13.92
|INCLUDING
|91.85
|93.00
|1.15
|24.50
|122.20
|123.05
|0.85
|6.94
|IM-17-243
|85.10
|86.00
|0.90
|6.56
|129.00
|130.15
|1.15
|16.60
|160.30
|161.80
|1.50
|5.03
|451.00
|452.50
|1.50
|4.68
|IM-17-244
|24.00
|25.00
|1.00
|5.24
|166.50
|167.20
|0.70
|4.31
|IM-17-245
|363.25
|364.30
|1.05
|4.69
|IM-17-246
|17.45
|18.05
|0.60
|8.47
|303.00
|303.50
|0.50
|7.19
|IM-17-247
|51.90
|55.50
|3.60
|13.01
|INCLUDING
|51.90
|52.60
|0.70
|39.00
|AND
|54.30
|55.00
|0.70
|20.80
|AND
|55.00
|55.50
|0.50
|6.01
|211.90
|212.40
|0.50
|9.93
|295.00
|295.50
|0.50
|8.71
|311.00
|315.25
|4.25
|13.09
|INCLUDING
|311.00
|311.60
|0.60
|8.99
|AND
|312.60
|313.10
|0.50
|19.60
|AND
|313.75
|314.25
|0.50
|26.60
|AND
|314.75
|315.25
|0.50
|24.10
|321.50
|322.00
|0.50
|4.99
|IM-17-248
|141.35
|142.65
|1.30
|9.44
|141.95
|142.65
|0.70
|11.45
|185.25
|185.75
|0.50
|4.38
|IM-17-249
|274.05
|274.55
|0.50
|5.98
|356.55
|357.05
|0.50
|8.34
|386.55
|394.55
|8.00
|6.46
|INCLUDING
|386.55
|387.35
|0.80
|5.57
|AND
|390.00
|391.00
|1.00
|15.50
|AND
|392.60
|393.55
|0.95
|10.05
|AND
|393.55
|394.05
|0.50
|13.05
|AND
|394.05
|394.55
|0.50
|23.50
|429.00
|430.00
|1.00
|6.90
|434.75
|435.95
|1.20
|6.55
|INCLUDING
|434.75
|435.25
|0.50
|11.30
|486.40
|488.90
|2.50
|5.95
|INCLUDING
|488.25
|488.90
|0.65
|11.55
|524.65
|525.15
|0.50
|17.90
|538.50
|548.45
|9.95
|48.17
|INCLUDING
|539.00
|539.60
|0.60
|29.70
|AND
|541.40
|541.90
|0.50
|159.50
|AND
|543.65
|544.40
|0.75
|417.00
|AND
|546.00
|547.00
|1.00
|24.80
|562.85
|563.35
|0.50
|5.69
|574.65
|576.70
|2.05
|24.96
|INCLUDING
|575.15
|575.75
|0.60
|49.10
|695.95
|696.85
|0.90
|8.94
|707.00
|707.50
|0.50
|4.57
|IM-17-250
|135.00
|135.50
|0.50
|4.08
|144.60
|145.70
|1.10
|5.51
|153.50
|154.00
|0.50
|11.55
|375.50
|376.70
|1.20
|10.20
|381.00
|381.60
|0.60
|7.37
|IM-17-251
|80.50
|83.00
|2.50
|33.22
|INCLUDING
|80.50
|81.00
|0.50
|36.30
|AND
|81.90
|83.00
|1.10
|59.00
|87.50
|88.05
|0.55
|68.90
|92.25
|99.30
|7.05
|9.15
|INCLUDING
|93.00
|93.90
|0.90
|19.55
|AND
|93.90
|94.40
|0.50
|54.50
|AND
|97.00
|98.00
|1.00
|5.66
|AND
|98.70
|99.30
|0.60
|16.45
|203.50
|204.00
|0.50
|11.00
|399.00
|402.40
|3.40
|12.30
|INCLUDING
|399.60
|400.10
|0.50
|32.90
|AND
|401.30
|402.40
|1.10
|15.40
|418.00
|421.00
|3.00
|6.77
|INCLUDING
|420.50
|421.00
|0.50
|30.10
|IM-17-252
|ABANDONED
|IM-17-253
|ABANDONED
|IM-17-254
|214.80
|215.30
|0.50
|38.70
|286.50
|287.10
|0.60
|13.85
|349.00
|349.80
|0.80
|11.30
|376.00
|376.90
|0.90
|8.16
|IM-17-254-1
|NO SIGNIFICANT ASSAYS
|IM-17-255
|32.85
|33.45
|0.60
|39.30
|41.30
|41.80
|0.50
|10.80
|57.30
|58.00
|0.70
|4.16
|60.20
|61.10
|0.90
|6.32
|77.25
|87.90
|10.65
|5.28
|INCLUDING
|77.90
|78.40
|0.50
|9.20
|AND
|82.00
|83.25
|1.25
|16.30
|AND
|83.25
|84.70
|1.45
|12.40
|AND
|87.40
|87.90
|0.50
|7.51
|143.55
|144.45
|0.90
|7.16
|157.70
|158.35
|0.65
|17.60
|161.55
|162.10
|0.55
|8.24
|358.90
|359.40
|0.50
|20.20
|380.10
|380.60
|0.50
|15.70
|397.50
|398.00
|0.50
|8.93
|416.50
|417.80
|1.30
|5.27
|IM-17-256
|69.90
|70.80
|0.90
|8.17
|106.60
|108.30
|1.70
|14.79
|INCLUDING
|106.60
|107.70
|1.10
|17.00
|144.00
|145.25
|1.25
|5.21
|227.30
|229.30
|2.00
|26.28
|INCLUDING
|227.30
|228.80
|1.50
|29.20
|286.90
|288.30
|1.40
|4.43
|INCLUDING
|287.80
|288.30
|0.50
|6.72
|330.00
|332.15
|2.15
|6.89
|334.70
|335.50
|0.80
|10.20
|353.25
|355.20
|1.95
|10.22
|INCLUDING
|353.25
|353.75
|0.50
|14.90
|AND
|354.50
|355.20
|0.70
|17.10
|IM-17-257
|95.15
|97.60
|2.45
|9.01
|INCLUDING
|96.00
|97.00
|1.00
|14.35
|136.20
|136.75
|0.55
|50.50
|142.60
|143.60
|1.00
|8.84
|INCLUDING
|143.10
|143.60
|0.50
|10.95
|222.25
|227.50
|5.25
|4.77
|INCLUDING
|222.25
|222.75
|0.50
|25.20
|AND
|224.05
|225.30
|1.25
|5.70
|AND
|226.90
|227.50
|0.60
|5.83
|249.85
|250.35
|0.50
|14.45
|253.50
|255.00
|1.50
|8.60
|290.00
|292.00
|2.00
|6.14
|INCLUDING
|290.50
|291.00
|0.50
|13.70
|320.00
|322.00
|2.00
|10.11
|INCLUDING
|320.00
|321.20
|1.20
|11.95
|325.90
|326.55
|0.65
|5.63
|CM-17-098
|73.25
|74.50
|1.25
|32.10
|101.00
|101.80
|0.80
|5.01
|266.45
|267.00
|0.55
|4.54
|285.50
|288.40
|2.90
|7.61
|INCLUDING
|285.50
|287.00
|1.50
|8.05
|AND
|287.90
|288.40
|0.50
|19.30
|357.20
|358.90
|1.70
|8.60
|INCLUDING
|357.20
|357.70
|0.50
|12.40
|AND
|358.20
|358.90
|0.70
|11.90
|393.10
|394.20
|1.10
|8.28
|424.20
|429.10
|4.90
|11.09
|INCLUDING
|424.20
|424.70
|0.50
|21.70
|AND
|425.20
|426.20
|1.00
|5.83
|AND
|426.20
|426.90
|0.70
|49.40
|AND
|428.55
|429.10
|0.55
|4.39
|551.50
|552.05
|0.55
|8.89
|CM-17-099
|72.65
|73.15
|0.50
|13.50
|83.50
|85.35
|1.85
|36.89
|INCLUDING
|83.50
|84.00
|0.50
|4.12
|AND
|84.65
|85.35
|0.70
|94.50
|91.50
|92.00
|0.50
|5.53
|107.20
|107.70
|0.50
|41.80
|183.45
|183.95
|0.50
|4.39
|185.60
|186.10
|0.50
|5.58
|376.30
|378.70
|2.40
|16.98
|INCLUDING
|376.30
|377.00
|0.70
|11.90
|AND
|378.00
|378.70
|0.70
|46.00
|387.25
|388.75
|1.50
|5.93
|392.45
|393.40
|0.95
|20.40
|415.70
|420.05
|4.35
|5.35
|INCLUDING
|415.70
|416.45
|0.75
|8.32
|AND
|419.10
|420.05
|0.95
|14.95
|431.75
|433.70
|1.95
|11.58
|INCLUDING
|431.75
|432.45
|0.70
|16.25
|AND
|433.15
|433.70
|0.55
|19.95
|CM-17-100
|126.60
|127.30
|0.70
|6.93
|503.80
|504.75
|0.95
|12.20
|580.85
|582.20
|1.35
|8.76
|INCLUDING
|581.65
|582.20
|0.55
|14.15
|CM-17-101
|20.00
|21.00
|1.00
|13.00
|23.30
|23.80
|0.50
|8.08
|29.80
|30.30
|0.50
|7.68
|243.50
|244.50
|1.00
|25.01
|INCLUDING
|244.00
|244.50
|0.50
|42.60
|334.30
|335.45
|1.15
|34.10
|INCLUDING
|334.30
|334.90
|0.60
|43.00
|348.50
|351.45
|2.95
|8.54
|INCLUDING
|348.50
|349.20
|0.70
|10.80
|AND
|350.35
|350.95
|0.60
|24.30
|AND
|350.95
|351.45
|0.50
|5.33
|375.10
|382.90
|7.80
|13.45
|INCLUDING
|375.10
|375.65
|0.55
|43.40
|AND
|375.65
|376.20
|0.55
|16.30
|AND
|376.70
|377.55
|0.85
|35.80
|AND
|378.95
|379.40
|0.45
|16.35
|AND
|379.40
|379.90
|0.50
|15.80
|AND
|381.80
|382.35
|0.55
|29.10
|AND
|382.35
|382.90
|0.55
|12.90
|407.10
|407.60
|0.50
|22.10
|410.50
|411.00
|0.50
|6.17
|426.70
|427.20
|0.50
|17.95
|CM-17-102
|ABANDONED
|CM-17-103
|311.40
|313.00
|1.60
|36.64
|INCLUDING
|311.40
|312.00
|0.60
|71.20
|317.85
|318.35
|0.50
|11.65
|377.15
|378.50
|1.35
|5.04
|391.65
|392.55
|0.90
|8.90
|399.30
|400.20
|0.90
|7.95
|427.50
|428.00
|0.50
|7.34
|491.65
|492.15
|0.50
|36.40
|CM-17-104
|263.65
|264.15
|0.50
|29.80
|285.55
|293.05
|7.50
|5.19
|INCLUDING
|285.55
|286.55
|1.00
|9.31
|AND
|286.55
|287.35
|0.80
|8.42
|AND
|290.60
|291.30
|0.70
|10.15
|349.25
|349.75
|0.50
|4.19
|477.30
|477.90
|0.60
|16.50
|516.75
|517.65
|0.90
|10.05
|527.65
|529.90
|2.25
|5.41
|INCLUDING
|527.65
|528.20
|0.55
|11.75
|AND
|529.40
|529.90
|0.50
|8.29
|566.15
|566.85
|0.70
|6.06
|CM-17-105
|48.35
|49.50
|1.15
|4.84
|102.50
|103.35
|0.85
|34.60
|122.00
|122.50
|0.50
|25.70
|254.20
|255.00
|0.80
|4.80
|289.40
|289.90
|0.50
|5.48
|CM-17-106
|291.60
|292.10
|0.50
|17.90
|309.90
|311.50
|1.60
|30.32
|INCLUDING
|309.90
|310.40
|0.50
|83.80
|320.50
|321.00
|0.50
|8.90
|325.00
|325.50
|0.50
|4.94
|334.10
|345.50
|11.40
|12.22
|INCLUDING
|334.10
|334.60
|0.50
|186.00
|AND
|340.50
|342.00
|1.50
|18.30
|AND
|345.00
|345.50
|0.50
|8.11
|349.85
|350.85
|1.00
|22.20
|403.80
|404.30
|0.50
|4.77
|430.00
|433.00
|3.00
|5.42
|449.15
|449.65
|0.50
|4.72
|489.90
|495.90
|6.00
|6.29
|INCLUDING
|489.90
|491.00
|1.10
|15.30
|INCLUDING
|495.00
|495.90
|0.90
|13.00
|581.00
|582.30
|1.30
|11.50
|601.00
|602.00
|1.00
|8.09
|617.00
|617.50
|0.50
|25.70
|693.00
|694.00
|1.00
|5.14
True widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available therefore core lengths are reported. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays.
Table 2: Drillhole Collar Orientations:
|HOLE ID
|AZIMUTH
|DIP
|IM-17-239
|140
|-64.9
|IM-17-240
|140
|-49.8
|IM-17-241
|138
|-54.5
|IM-17-242
|145
|-56.1
|IM-17-243
|138
|-43.7
|IM-17-244
|142
|-59.1
|IM-17-245
|145
|-43.7
|IM-17-246
|146
|-61.9
|IM-17-247
|141
|-45.3
|IM-17-248
|141
|-56.3
|IM-17-249
|138
|-46.8
|IM-17-250
|141
|-44.9
|IM-17-251
|141
|-59.9
|IM-17-254
|144
|-61.0
|IM-17-254-1
|144
|-61.0
|IM-17-255
|143
|-44.5
|IM-17-256
|141
|-65.0
|IM-17-257
|147
|-53.0
|CM-17-098
|310
|-59.9
|CM-17-099
|311
|-44.0
|CM-17-100
|307
|-55.5
|CM-17-101
|311
|-46.3
|CM-17-103
|312
|-46.5
|CM-17-104
|311
|-57.2
|CM-17-105
|312
|-61.4
|CM-17-106
|310
|-48.0
