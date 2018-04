Ardiden Limited - Shareholder Roadshow

Perth - Diversified minerals explorer and developer, Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is pleased to advise that the Company is providing two shareholder briefing meetings to allow for a brief question and answer session in both Melbourne and Sydney.These shareholder meetings will provide many shareholders the opportunity to meet with management and to openly discuss and ask questions about the Company's current exploration and development activities and plans.Details of the shareholder briefing meetings are outlined below.MELBOURNELocation: Rydges MelbourneTime: 1.30pm to 3.30pmDate: Wednesday, 11 April 2018Address: 186 Exhibition Street, Melbourne VIC 3000SYDNEYLocation: Tank Stream HotelTime: 1.30pm to 3.30pmDate: Thursday, 12 April 2018Address: 97-99 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000Shareholders seeking to attend either the Melbourne or Sydney shareholder meetings, will need to confirm their attendance directly with Brad Boyle on bboyle@ardiden.com.au by no later than Monday, 9 April 2018, so seating and catering arrangements can be finalised at each of the venues.Management are looking forward to meeting with and providing an update to shareholders.





Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.







Investors: Brad Boyle

Ardiden Ltd.

Tel: +61-8-6245-2050



Media: Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko

Citadel-Magnus

Tel: +61-402-347-032 / +61-466-984-953