Brunswick Resources Inc.: Annual and Special Meeting

ROUYN-NORANDA, June 12, 2018 - Brunswick Resources Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Brunswick”) (TSX-V:BRU) is pleased to announce that at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 12. 2018, the following directors were elected: Rodrigue Tremblay of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Laurent Hallé of Fabre, Quebec, Christian Dupont, of Janeville, New Brunswick, Geoffrey Carter, of Toronto, Ontario and Mario Colantonio of Porcupine, Ontario. The accounting firm of Dallaire & Lapointe Inc. was re-appointed as independent auditors of the Corporation. The shareholders of the Corporation also approved the continuation of the stock options plan of the Corporation.

The disinterested shareholders of Brunswick have also approve the debt settlement with Rodrigue Tremblay. All of the votes expressed by the disinterested shareholders of the Corporation at the Meeting were in favor of the transaction. The shareholders also approved the consolidation of the common shares of the Corporation on the basis of five to one. The Board of Directors will decide of the moment when the consolidation could take place, if appropriate. If the Board of Directors decides to move forward with the consolidation, the Corporation will have to obtain the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange as well as the approval of all regulatory authorities applicable.

Subsequently to the Annual and Special Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Corporation held a Director’s meeting and have appointed the following officers: Christian Dupont, as President and Chief Executive Officer, Rodrigue Tremblay as Chief Financial Officer and Mario Colantonio as Corporate Secretary.

The following persons have been appointed to the Audit Committee: Christian Dupont, Mario Colantonio, and Geoffrey Carter. Two members of this committee are considered independent directors.

Brunswick Resources Inc. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture (BRU).

About Brunswick Resources Inc.

Brunswick Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company which main asset is located in the Jamesie Region of Northwestern Quebec, in the Chibaugamau mining camp.



This document may contain forward-looking statements relating to Brunswick’s operations or to the environment in which it operates. Such statements are based on operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may be beyond Brunswick’s control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements, including those set forth in other public filling. In addition, such statements relate to the date on which they are made. Consequently, undue reliance should not placed on such forward-looking statements. Brunswick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, contact:

Christian Dupont, President and CEO

Phone: (819) 797-4630

Fax: (819) 797-1870

Web site: www.brunswickresources.com

Email: brunswickresources@gmail.com

