Gespeg Closes Second and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GESPEG COPPER RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V:GCR) (the “Company” or “Gespeg”) announces that it has completed the second tranche of its private placement (the "Offering") and has raised gross proceeds of $86,000. The second tranche closing consisted of 2,866,667units (the "Units") at a price of $0.03 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.06 exercisable until June 15th, 2020. The final amount for this financing is $290,750 for a total of 9,691,667 units.

All securities issued in connection with this second tranche closing have a hold period expiring on October 15, 2018.

Most of the proceeds of this total financing will be to advance the projects in the portfolio of properties. A small portion to pay certain debts non-related to management and salaries.

About Gespeg Copper Resources Inc.: Gespeg is an exploration company with a focus in grossly underexplored regions “Gaspé and Montauban, Québec”. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder wealth through the discovery of new deposits.

