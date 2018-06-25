ZincX Resources Mobilizes Exploration Crew to the Akie Property to Commence the 2018 Exploration Program

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - ZincX Resources Corp. (“ZincX Resources” or “the Company”, TSX Venture Exchange: ZNX) is pleased to announce that field crews have mobilized to the Akie property to commence the 2018 diamond drilling program on its 100% owned Akie Project. The Company earlier reported a plan to conduct a 2,500 metre diamond drill program that will focus on targets along strike of the Cardiac Creek deposit; and on separate high priority targets on the eastern Akie Gunsteel panel.

2018 Exploration Plan Highlights:

Drill test the southeastern strike extent of the Cardiac Creek deposit beyond the current limits of the resource model

Drill test the North Lead target by drilling down-dip where previous drilling intersected extensive intervals of bedded pyrite mineralisation that are highly anomalous in zinc and lead and a thin massive sulphide lens; drill targeting to be guided by new facies model developed at Akie and Mt. Alcock

Shallow drill targets at the Sitka showing to test the Zn-Pb-barite mineralization outcropping at surface and previously channel sampled in 2013 with high grade assay results

Expand upon the 2017 satellite based structural study completed from Akie to Mt. Alcock; by extending from the Kwad property to the north end of the Kechika Regional claims, amounting to 100% coverage of all of the Akie and Kechika Regional claim holdings

Continue to evaluate forward modelling and Proof of Concept designs for ground geophysical surveys to “fingerprint” known SEDEX mineralization, including the Cardiac Creek deposit, to assist in vectoring future ground surveys in Gunsteel Formation

The diamond drill program is expected to start shortly and continue through to September.

The Akie Zn-Pb-Ag Project

The 100% owned Akie property is situated within the Kechika Trough, the southernmost area of the regionally extensive Paleozoic Selwyn Basin and one of the most prolific sedimentary basins in the world for the occurrence of SEDEX zinc-lead-silver and stratiform barite deposits.

Drilling on the Akie property by ZincX Resources (formerly Canada Zinc Metals Corp) since 2005 has identified a significant body of baritic-zinc-lead SEDEX mineralization known as the Cardiac Creek deposit. The deposit is hosted by siliceous, carbonaceous, fine grained clastic rocks of the Middle to Late Devonian Gunsteel Formation.

With additional drilling completed in 2017, the Company has updated the estimate of mineral resources at Cardiac Creek, as follows:

5% Zinc Cut-Off Grade Contained Metal: Category Tonnes (million) Zn (%) Pb (%) Ag (g/t) Zn (B lbs) Pb (B lbs) Ag (M oz) Indicated 22.7 8.32 1.61 14.1 4.162 0.804 10.3 Inferred 7.5 7.04 1.24 12.0 1.169 0.205 2.9

In addition to the Akie Project, the Company owns 100% of eight of eleven large, contiguous property blocks that comprise the Kechika Regional Project including the advanced Mt. Alcock prospect. The Kechika Regional Project also includes the Pie, Yuen and Cirque East properties within which the Company maintains a significant 49% interest with partners Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.B) and Korea Zinc Co. Ltd. These properties collectively extend northwest from the Akie property for approximately 140 kilometres covering the highly prospective Gunsteel Formation shale; the main host rock for known SEDEX zinc-lead-silver deposits in the Kechika Trough of northeastern British Columbia. These projects are located approximately 260 kilometres north northwest of the town of Mackenzie, British Columbia, Canada.

Ken MacDonald P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this release.

