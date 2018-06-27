Project 81 Lucas Gold Deposit 2018 Winter Drilling Program - Assay Results

Toronto, Ontario / June 27, 2018 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTC.PK:NLPXF) is pleased to finally announce the Final Assay Results from the 2018 Winter Diamond Drill Program. Noble completed 15 NQ size diamond drill holes totalling 3,183.93m covering approximately 650m strike length (Figure 1) of the 1700m Gold Mineralized structure/trend identified from Airborne EM and Mag Surveys. The entire core length was sawed in half, sampled, and 3,422 half core samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories (Actlabs) in Timmins for Gold Fire Assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish - (1A2 analytical package) and 32 element ICP analyses (1E3 analytical package). Au results greater than 5000 ppb were re-assayed for gold with a Gravimetric Finish (1A3 Analytical Package). Samples greater than 10g/t Au were further analysed by a metallic screen (coarse gold) analytical method (1A4-500 Analytical Package).

Noble also discovered a total of 37 historical drillhole collars (Figure 2) during this field program using a CST/Berger Magna-Trak (MT200) LCD metal locator unit. All drill collars were surveyed using SXBlue II+GPS unit which has an accuracy of 30-60cm. All drill collars were sealed and flagged for future reference if required.

The main objectives of the 2018 diamond drilling campaign were three fold:

- Firstly, to locate the Au mineralized Tuff+/-Pyrite+/-Chert+/-Quartz unit described in the historical drilling and to trace it along strike for approximately 650m of the 1700m strike length as interpreted from Airborne EM and MAG Surveys. - Secondly, to determine the attitude and displacement of this mineralized unit with respect to the extensive faulting and displacement interpreted from historical drilling and Airborne Geophysical Surveys. Noble discovered additional shallow angle sub-horizontal faulting and displacement within this unit, and - Thirdly, to determine the controls of the gold mineralizing mechanism/events, gold grade, and gold distribution within the mineralized tuff+/-pyrite+/-chert+/-quartz unit.

In order to realize the above objectives, 9 (nine) diamond drill holes, namely LUC 18-07,08,09,10,&12, and LUC 18-15,16,17 & 18 were designed to test geology, attitude, faulting, structural displacement and the strike length of the mineralized tuff+/-pyrite+/-chert+/-quartz mineralized unit, while 6 (five) diamond drill holes namely LUC 18-11,13,14,19,20 & 21) were designed to test for gold grades, gold mineralized thicknesses and the structural controls of the gold mineralizing mechanism/event. In so doing, a number of the historical drill holes were twined specifically historical drill holes L80-04 with LUC 18-21, L80-13 with LUC18-19 and L81-36 with LUC 18-20 - see Table 1and Figure 3 to Figure 8.

Interpretation:

Noble exploration team has interpreted the Au mineralization within the mineralized tuff+/+pyrite+/-chert+/-quartz to occur as discrete "eye shaped lens like openings", analogous to "rounds" of a ladder stacked within the mineralized unit. The initial pyrite alteration of the tuff unit made it very brittle and the subsequent extensive regional ductile deformation and shearing within the general area caused this brittle mineralized tuff unit to develop multiple "Griffiths Cracks" oblique to the general shearing directions. These eye shaped lens like Griffiths Cracks openings were subsequently infilled with gold, pyrite, chert and/or quartz and facilitated the concentrating of gold within these structural "cracks". Wider spread gold mineralization and concentration also occurred within the larger mineralized tuff unit that were being altered during this contemporaneous mineralizing event. Drilling for gold grades and gold mineralized intercepts in the Lucas Gold Project is very sensitive to drill hole dip angle.

Randy S.C. Singh PGeo (ON), PEng (ON) VP- Exploration & Project Development a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

Edwin Escarraga MSc PGeo (ON) from Orix Geoscience Inc., was the consulting Project Geologist on the 2018 Lucas Drilling campaign and was responsible for the logging and sampling of the drill core and all maps, figures and tables presented in this news release.

FIGURE 1- Plan Map of Noble Minerals 2018 Diamond Drilling



FIGURE 2- Plan Map of Noble Minerals 2018 Diamond Drilling & Historical Drill Collars



TABLE 1

Lucas Gold Project - Summary of Assay Results - 2018 Drill Program

DDH GOLD (g/t) Interval (meters) From (meters) To (meters) Target LUC 18-07 0.84 6.50 82.00 88.50 Geology & Structure Incl. 1.41 3.50 84.00 87.50 LUC 18-08 0.24 4.30 198.20 202.50 Geology & Structure Incl. 0.45 1.5 200.0 201.5 LUC 18-09 0.24 5.95 218.55 224.50 Geology & Structure Incl. 0.60 1.7 222.8 224.5 LUC 18-10 No Au Assay to Report Geology & Structure LUC 18-11 1.10 30.90 163.00 193.90 Au Mineralization Incl. 1.20 7.0 177.0 184.0 and 4.33 5.15 188.75 193.90 Incl. 5.37 2.75 188.75 191.5 Incl. 5.64 1.4 192.5 193.9 LUC 18-12 No Au Assays to Report Geology & Structure LUC 18-13 1.15 23.30 135.50 158.80 Au Mineralization Incl. 1.56 2.0 135.5 137.5 Incl. 1.23 2.5 140.0 142.5 Incl. 1.18 3.0 145.0 148.0 Incl. 2.61 2.25 150.75 153.0 Incl. 1.69 4.10 153.5 157.60 TABLE 1 (con't) Lucas Gold Project - Summary of Assay Results - 2018 Drill Program DDH GOLD (g/t) Interval (meters) From (meters) To (meters) Target LUC 18-14 1.70 22.60 154.50 177.1 Au Mineralization Incl. 1.59 1.5 162.00 163.5 Incl. 6.05 2.5 164.5 167.0 Incl. 2.69 3.0 168.5 171.5 Incl. 1.96 4.5 172.0 176.5 LUC 18-15 0.4 6.06 69.0 75.05 Geology & Structure Incl. 0.50 2.0 71.5 73.5 and 0.42 20.25 217.5 237.75 Incl. 0.63 2.0 217.5 219.5 Incl. 0.49 13.25 224.5 237.75 Incl. 1.40 3.75 234.0 237.75 LUC 18-16 0.44 1.85 186.50 188.35 Geology & Structure Incl. 1.0 0.55 187.8 188.35 LUC 18-17 0.80 3.55 220.00 223.55 Geology & Structure Incl. 1.65 1.55 222.0 223.55 LUC 18-18 No Au Assay to Report Geology & Structure LUC 18-19 1.27 36.5 101.5 138.0 Au Mineralization Incl. 1.13 15.5 111.5 127.0 Incl. 4.40 1.5 128.0 129.5 Incl. 2.79 6.3 131.0 137.3 TABLE 1 (con't) Lucas Gold Project - Summary of Assay Results - 2018 Drill Program DDH GOLD (g/t) Interval (meters) From (meters) To (meters) Target LUC 18-20 1.42 5.0 57.5 62.5 Au Mineralization Incl. 2.07 1.5 57.5 59.0 Incl. 1.56 2.0 60.0 62.0 And 3.10 9.0 82.0 91.0 Incl. 4.82 4.6 85.0 91.0 Incl. 7.85 2.3 87.3 89.6 LUC 18-21 1.84 9.5 70.0 79.5 Au Mineralization Incl. 3.21 3.0 73.0 76.0 Incl. 1.59 3.0 76.5 79.5 And 3.13 3.4 100.6 104.0 Incl. 4.77 1.9 100.6 102.5 And 1.52 28.0 108.0 136.0 Incl. 2.48 9.5 108.0 117.5 Incl. 4.2 3.25 110.25 113.5 Incl. 2.51 2.5 114.0 116.5 And 1.83 8.0 121.0 129.0 Incl. 3.22 3.7 125.3 129.0 And 0.95 6.8 158.0 164.8 Incl. 1.68 2.0 158.0 160.0 Incl. 1.23 1.8 163.5 164.8

FIGURE 3- LUC 18-11 Drill Hole Section and Graphic Log with Au Assays



FIGURE 4- LUC 18-13 Drill Hole Section and Graphic Log with Au Assays



FIGURE 5- LUC 18-14 Drill Hole Section and Graphic Log with Au Assays



FIGURE 6- LUC 18-19 Drill Hole Section and Graphic Log with Au Assays



FIGURE 7- LUC 18-20 Drill Hole Section and Graphic Log with Au Assays



FIGURE 8- LUC 18-21 Drill Hole Section and Graphic Log with Au Assays



About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian based junior exploration company which, apart from its shareholdings in MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and its interest in the Wawa-Holdsworth gold exploration property in Wawa, Ontario, has as its flag ship program Project 81, a contiguous land package of approximately ~70,000 hectares covering 12 townships immediately north of the Kidd Creek Mine (celebrating its 51st year of operation). Project 81 which has seen very limited mineral exploration over the last 50 years and has had a number of historical drill indicated Gold, Copper, Lead-Zinc, Silver and Nickel showings. Noble has confirmed the discovery of a very large, low grade Nickel-Cobalt Deposit in Kingsmill Township in 2012, which is within the project area. The Lucas Gold showing was also drill tested by Noble in 2012 with additional follow up drilling carried out during the 2018 winter exploration season. Additional information can be found on our website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

