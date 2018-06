Turquoise Hill board appoints interim CEO

VANCOUVER, B.C., June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSX:TRQ) today announced the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Chief Financial Officer Luke Colton to the additional position of interim Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2018. The board is in the final stages of a robust CEO search and expects to make an announcement in the near term. As previously disclosed, current CEO Jeff Tygesen is retiring from the Company.



Prior to joining Turquoise Hill in October 2017, Mr. Colton worked for Rio Tinto in various product groups, including Energy & Minerals and Iron Ore. Prior to joining Rio Tinto, he was a Senior Accountant with Ernst & Young.

