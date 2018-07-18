Plateau Energy Metals announces final results from its preliminary test work program at ANSTO Minerals laboratories, Australia

TORONTO, July 18, 2018 - Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (“Plateau” “PLU” or the "Company")(TSX VENTURE:PLU)(FRANKFURT:QG1)(OTCQB:PLUUF), a lithium and uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to provide final results from the initial metallurgical test work program undertaken by ANSTO Minerals (a division of the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation) processing laboratories in Sydney, Australia. The test work was completed on representative lithium-rich tuff samples collected from outcrop trenches at the Falchani discovery on the Company’s Macusani Plateau lithium/uranium project in southeastern Peru.

The test work forms part of the Company's continuing efforts to unlock value from the Falchani high-grade lithium discovery and demonstrates successful ‘proof of concept’ precipitation of battery grade lithium carbonate product employing an approach which involves simple atmospheric acid leaching of the lithium-rich tuff feed material followed by conventional lithium processing steps.

ANSTO Minerals Test Work Results

ANSTO Minerals has successfully completed a scoping study taking a sample of lithium-rich tuff, provided by PLU from the Falchani deposit in Peru, through to a battery grade lithium carbonate product. (Link to Figure 1 – Image of PLU Li 2 CO 3 Product)

CO Product) Lithium Carbonate purity was reported at 99.73% from Primary LC precipitation before final refining

Primary Lithium Carbonate product compares favourably with Industry Specifications (Link to Table 1 – PLU Primary Lithium Carbonate (LC) Analysis and LC Specifications). Final Refining expected to remove any elements that are ‘near-spec’ limits (ex. Ca, K, Na, S)

Starting with an atmospheric sulfuric acid leach, then after 12 hours in the bulk leach, downstream processing and purification was completed as per the flowsheet previously recommended by ANSTO Minerals.

The approach successfully employed conventional lithium processing steps to produce battery grade product at the primary lithium carbonate precipitation step without any additional refining steps. (Link to Figure 2– Preliminary Acid Leach Lithium Carbonate (LC) Flow Sheet for Falchani)

This demonstrates the “proof of concept” required for the production of lithium carbonate from the Falchani deposit.

The next step is to further develop the flowsheet and associated economic parameters for Li production to the requirements of a PEA level study.

Ian Stalker, the Interim CEO of Plateau Energy Metals, commented: “These are excellent results for Plateau Energy Metals. This preliminary metallurgical investigation work, completed at the well-known and highly respected laboratories at ANSTO Minerals, confirms that battery grade quality Lithium Carbonate can be produced from our Falchani ‘high-grade’ lithium feed material. It is important to note that these first pass test results did not highlight any major concerns in the delivery of a quality, final product. The process flow sheet ANSTO followed used the simple sulfuric acid leach approach and employed conventional lithium processing steps.

The next step for PLU is commencing a Preliminary Economic Assessment Study (PEA) to better understand the economic background behind this preliminary result. We intend to commence this ‘Study’ this quarter.

PLU is also busy completing our NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for our Falchani discovery and expect to release this shortly. The Resource Estimate will include a Maiden Resource for our high-grade Falchani Lithium discovery and also a separate resource estimate for the uranium mineralization discovered during this recent drill program.

Qualified Persons

Doug Collier (FAusIMM) of ANSTO Minerals, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About ANSTO Minerals

ANSTO Minerals is an international mining consultancy group located in Sydney, Australia, with an experienced team of 60+ engineers, metallurgists, chemists, and scientists who have been providing consulting services and process development services to the mining and minerals processing industries for well over 35 years. ANSTO Minerals has world-leading expertise in uranium ore processing, rare earth processing, zirconium/niobium/hafnium processing, base metals processing, lithium processing (brines and hardrock), and radioactivity control and management.

About Plateau Energy Metals

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru. The Company controls all reported uranium resources known in Peru, significant and growing lithium resources and mineral concessions covering over 91,000 hectares (910 km2) situated near significant infrastructure. Plateau Energy Metals is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'PLU', quoted on the OTCQB under the symbol “PLUUF” and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 'QG1'. The Company has 70,746,470 shares issued and outstanding.

