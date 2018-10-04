WPC Resources Announces New CFO and Corporate Secretary

Vancouver, October 4, 2018 - WPC Resources Inc. (TSXV: WPQ) ("WPC" or the "Company") is pleased to report Zara Kanji, CPA, CGA, has joined the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer and Mike C. Stewart, P.Eng has joined WPC as its Corporate Secretary, effective October 1, 2018.

In 2004, Ms. Kanji founded Zara Kanji & Associates. Zara is experienced in financial reporting compliance for junior listed resource companies, taxation, general accounting and reporting and value-added operational consulting services for individuals and private and public companies. Prior to starting her accounting practice, Zara served as a controller for a marketing company, served as an accountant in public practice for a CA firm, a CGA firm and served as an analyst for a pension fund. In addition to providing accounting and financial compliance services, Zara has also served as director and officer for several listed issuers and has been part of teams that have facilitated several financings and acquisition transactions. Zara is a Member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of BC and Canada and previously the Certified General Accountants Association since August 2003. Zara holds a Bachelors of Technology in Accounting (Honors) and a Diploma in Corporate Finance (Honors) from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Mr. Stewart is a partner at the British Columbia-based ATAC LAW Corporation where he practices law. Mr. Stewart is also a professional engineer in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario, with experience in the oil and gas, mining and forestry sectors. Mr. Stewart is a former adjunct professor in Applied Science at the University of British Columbia and currently serves on several committees as Senator of the University of British Columbia.

Stephen Wilkinson, WPC's President and CEO, stated, "We are most pleased to welcome such capable and experienced professionals to our WPC team. Zara and Mike will undoubtedly be contributing in a major way as the Company advances its gold projects on the Ulu mining lease and the Hood River Concessions."

About WPC Resources Inc.

WPC is a Vancouver-based gold exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. The Company through its subsidiary, Inukshuk Exploration Inc., owns the highly perspective 8,015 ha Hood River gold property located contiguous to the Ulu mining lease. WPC has a definitive agreement to acquire the Ulu, an advanced exploration project. The Company has 130.9 million shares issued and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the trading symbol: WPQ. The Company website is: www.wpcresources.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Stephen Wilkinson, President and CEO

Telephone: (778) 379-1433

E-mail: info@wpcresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking information. All information included herein, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.