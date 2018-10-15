Aldershot Resources Ltd. Announces Operational Update

CALGARY, Oct. 15, 2018 - Aldershot Resources Ltd. d.b.a. Solo Growth Corp.™ (the “Company” or “Solo Growth”) (TSX-V: ALZ) is pleased to provide an update in respect of operations in Alberta and Ontario. Solo Growth intends to leverage our operational experience in controlled substance retail as well as our real estate expertise to become a premier retailer and the trusted destination for retail cannabis in Canada.



Operational Highlights

Alberta

Final phase of construction on first three YSS by Solo (“YSS”) stores in Lloydminster, Vermilion and Vegreville;

Construction commencing on eleven additional stores over the next month, including our first YSS stores in Calgary and Edmonton;

18 development permits received in 15 communities; and

60 retail locations secured across 38 communities.

Ontario

32 locations secured under executed offers to lease across 20 communities including Toronto, Hamilton, Kingston, London, Waterloo and Windsor; and

Various stages of negotiations with landlords on an additional 125 locations including storefronts within high traffic, urban areas.

Operations Update

Alberta

Solo Growth has expanded our overall potential retail footprint to 60 locations in 38 communities across Alberta and has received 18 municipal development permits from 15 of those communities. The Company has applied for Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (“AGLC”) licenses for every location where development permits have been received. The first three YSS locations are in the final phase of construction and we are targeting opening at the end of October dependent upon receipt of AGLC licenses and delivery of first inventory.

Solo Growth is finalizing construction plans and anticipates commencing construction on eleven new stores over the next month, including our first YSS stores in Calgary and Edmonton. The remaining four development permits relate to new builds where tenant improvements will commence once the developer provides access. The Company reiterates our target to open five stores in Alberta by year-end 2018, subject to AGLC licensing.

Ontario

As previously announced, Solo Growth has entered into an exclusive agreement with Avison Young (“AY”), a commercial real estate services firm, to identify premier, high-traffic storefront locations across the province. To date, Solo Growth has secured 32 locations under executed offers to lease across 20 communities including Toronto, Barrie, Brampton, Hamilton, Kingston London, Waterloo and Windsor. In addition, Solo Growth continues to advance negotiations on an additional 125 locations across Ontario.

Ontario represents Canada’s largest provincial market and Solo Growth is excited at the prospect of bringing our experience and expertise to communities in Ontario. The Company is looking forward to the roll out of provincial and municipal regulations over the coming months and will work diligently with stakeholders to become the trusted cannabis retail destination.

“We are pleased by the progress made in identifying, negotiating and securing retail locations in Ontario” said Pali Bedi, President and CEO of Solo Growth. “In Alberta, we look forward to opening our first YSS by Solo locations and welcoming our first customers. It’s an exciting time for Solo Growth and the cannabis industry on the eve of legalization.”

Updated Presentation Posted on Website

Solo Growth has also posted an updated corporate presentation on our website (www.aldershotresources.com) in concert with this operational update.

About Solo Growth Corp.TM

The Company is executing on a retail-focused cannabis business strategy as “Solo Growth Corp.”™ with retail locations branded as YSS by Solo. With its proven operational expertise, unique knowledge of the controlled substance retail market and strong balance sheet, Solo Growth intends to open more than 60 retail stores across Alberta and Ontario by the end of 2020.

