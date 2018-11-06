Satori Resources Inc. Corporate Update

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2018 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV:BUD) (“Satori” or the “Company”) announces that Ms. Jennifer Boyle has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Corporation, that Mr. James Macintosh has provided his resignation as a director of the Company.

Additionally, the Company announces that Mr. Peter Shippen, a capital markets executive and entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience, has been appointed as a director of the Company to fill the vacancy.

As a result of these appointments, Mr. Bruce Reid has resigned as Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project (100% interest), located in the prolific Flin Flon mining district, in Manitoba, Canada. The Tatran Lake Gold Mine had historical high-grade production of 48,000 ounces of gold between 1987-1989. The Project hosts a largely intact 450 tonne per day gold concentrator and related infrastructure, along with a decline ramp providing access to developed gold mineralization within the Main and South Zones to a vertical depth of 320 metres.

Ms. Jennifer Boyle

President, Chief Executive Officer

Satori Resources Inc.

jennifer@capexgroupinc.com

416-904-2714

For further information, please visit www.satoriresources.ca.

