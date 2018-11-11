Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Investigator Resources Ltd: Investigator Receives A$0.66 Million R&D Tax Refund

23:34 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Adelaide, Australia - Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) is pleased to announce it has received A$657,958 as a tax concession for the 2017/18 year under the Federal Government's Research and Development ("R&D") Tax Incentive program.

The R&D Tax Incentive program helps businesses offset a portion of costs relating to certain R&D activities. The incentive is jointly administered by AusIndustry (on behalf of Innovation Australia) and the Australian Taxation Office.

The refund recognises the Company's innovative approach to its on-going research projects that are testing alternative hypotheses to the accepted geological norm. Our new ideas are advancing the understanding of South Australia's ore geology to rejuvenate the exploration space and choice of target commodities and styles in the State.

Investigator acknowledges the value of government assistance that initiatives such as the R&D Tax Incentive program provides, supporting innovative thinking and early stage work.

The received A$657,958 is additional to the previously reported cash balance of A$1.95million as at the quarter ended 30 September 2018.



About Investigator Resources Ltd:

Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) is a metals explorer with a focus on the opportunities for greenfields silver-lead, copper-gold and other metal discoveries in South Australia.

The Company's priority is progressing the development pathway for the Paris silver project with the preparation of a pre-feasibility study. The Paris Mineral Resource Estimate is 9.3Mt @ 139g/t silver and 0.6% lead, comprising 42Moz of contained silver and 55kt of contained lead, at a 50g/t silver cut-off. The resource has been categorised with an Indicated Resource estimate of 4.3Mt @ 163g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 23Moz contained silver and 26kt contained lead, and an Inferred Resource: 5.0Mt @ 119g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 19Moz contained silver and 29kt contained lead.

The Company has applied an innovative strategy that has developed multiple ideas and targets giving Investigator first-mover status. These include: the Paris silver discovery; recognition of other epithermal fields and the associated potential for porphyry copper-gold of Olympic Dam age; extending the ideas developed at Paris-Nankivel and using breakthrough government Magneto-Telluric surveying to rejuvenate targeting with the Maslins IOCG target as the next priority drill target.



Source:

Investigator Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Mr Andrew McIlwain Acting CEO/Director Investigator Resources Ltd. E: info@investres.com.au T: +61-8-7325-2222


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Investigator Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.investres.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap