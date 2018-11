Getty Copper Inc. Announces New CFO

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, Nov. 27, 2018 - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: "GTC") ("Getty") is pleased to announce the appointment of Shaheem Aziz Ali, BBA as Chief Financial Officer. Shaheem Ali is a finance and business management professional with 10 years' experience in operations management, full cycle accounting, systems development and people management. Proven record of implementing financial and operational processes reducing operations costs and improved internal controls with American Manganese Inc. where his experience includes governance and regulatory compliance.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

John Lepinski, Managing Director

SOURCE Getty Copper Inc.