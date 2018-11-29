Solstice Gold Management to Host Webinar December 4, 2018, 10:00am Pacific Time

VANCOUVER, Nov. 29, 2018 - Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) is pleased to invite all shareholders and other interested parties to join us for a Webinar on December 4, 2018 at 10:00am Pacific Time.



The Company will be providing an update on its exploration program from the 2018 field season at its 100% owned 920 km2 Kahuna Gold Project (“Kahuna” or the “Project”), located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. There will also be an opportunity for participants to ask questions at the end of the presentation.

To participate in or watch the webinar please register at:

http://www.gowebcasting.com/events/solstice-gold/2018/12/04/webcast/play

A playback of the webinar will be available at the same location one hour after ending and will be viewable for 30 days.

About Solstice

Solstice is a new gold-focussed exploration company engaged in the exploration of its 920 km2 (100%) district scale Kahuna Project and certain other rights covering an adjacent 805 km2, all with no underlying option or earn in payments. Kahuna is located in Nunavut, Canada only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine gold deposits owned by Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd*. Solstice has 69.5 million shares outstanding.

Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold and the Kahuna Project please see our Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com.

*This news release contains information with respect to the Meliadine gold deposits owned by Agnico Eagle Mines, in respect of which the Company has no interest or rights to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such properties, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company’s properties and there is no certainty of the same or similar deposits on the Company’s properties.

