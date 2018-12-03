Nordic Gold Corp. Discusses 2018 Corporate Developments and Value Catalysts in New SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, December 3, 2018 - StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published an SNNLive Video Interview with Michael Hepworth, President & CEO of Nordic Gold Corp. (TSX-V: NOR), a junior mining company with a near production gold mine in Finland, according to the company's website (see here: www.nordic.gold). The video interview was recorded on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the New Orleans Investment Conference in New Orleans, LA.

Click the following link to watch the SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com:

Nordic Gold Corp. - Junior Mining Gold Company with Project in Finland Discusses 2018 Corporate Developments and Value Catalysts

You can follow Stock News Now on FACEBOOK, TWITTER, LINKEDIN, YOUTUBE, and STOCKTWITS

Please review important disclosures on our website at: http://stocknewsnow.com/legal.php#disclaimer

About Nordic Gold Corp.

Nordic Gold Corp. is a junior mining company with a near production gold mine in Finland. The Laiva Gold Mine is fully built, fully permitted and financed to production via a gold forward sale agreement. Production is scheduled to start in the 4th quarter of 2018. The Company's name was changed from Firesteel Resources Ltd. to Nordic Gold Corp. on August 9, 2018.

For more information about Nordic Gold Corp., please visit: www.nordic.gold

About StockNewsNow.com

StockNewsNow.com is a microcap financial news portal that features news and insights from the microcap and emerging growth financial community. StockNewsNow.com is a multimedia destination hub for information about microcap and emerging growth public and private companies, market events, news, bulletins, stock quotes, expert commentary and company profiles that feature SNN-produced video like SNNLive CEO video interviews, as well as their latest news and headlines. Users can engage directly and share the information provided through social media.

Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite microcap, emerging growth financial experts; register to attend financial conferences of YOUR choosing; find microcap and emerging growth financial professionals that YOU may be looking for - all here on StockNewsNow.com.

info@stocknewsnow.com

SOURCE: StockNewsNow.com