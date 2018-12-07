Nordic Gold Announces Name Change

Vancouver, December 7, 2018 - Nordic Gold Corp. (TSX-V: NOR) ("Nordic" or the "Company") today announced that due to a technical requirement of the corporate registry in the Province of Alberta, the Company will file, on December 10, 2018, articles of amendment to give effect to a minor name change from " Nordic Gold Corp. " to "Nordic Gold Inc."



The Company expects that its common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name upon the opening of the markets on December 10, 2018.

There will be no change to the Company's trading symbol or CUSIP number and there is no consolidation or change in the share capital of the Company. Shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new company name, and shares held electronically will be booked automatically.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Hepworth

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 419 5192

mhepworth@nordic.gold

www.nordic.gold

For up to the minute news, industry analysis and feedback follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Company

Nordic Gold Corp. is a junior mining company with a near production gold mine in Finland. The Laiva Gold Mine is fully built, fully permitted and financed to production via a gold forward sale agreement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Advisory Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Users of forward-looking statements are cautioned that actual results may vary from forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". While the Company has based these forward-looking statements on its expectations about future events as at the date those statements were prepared, the statements are not a guarantee of the Company's future performance. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date of this new release. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not intend nor does it undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

-

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.