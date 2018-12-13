Jupiter Gold Corporation Announces Two New Directors and the Launch of Its New Website

BELO HORIZONTE, December 13, 2018 -

Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTC: JUPGF) ("Jupiter Gold") announced today that it had elected Brazilian Army General (retired) Antônio Florêncio da Silva and attorney Joel de Paiva Monteiro to its Board of Directors.

Marc Fogassa, CEO of Jupiter Gold, commented, "We are most fortunate to have these talented individuals join us. I have benefitted from General Antônio Florêncio's insights for years and know that he is among Brazil's finest. He lives in Brasilia, the country's capital, and is a solid supporter of entrepreneurship and free enterprise. Joel Monteiro is a brilliant business counsel from Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais state, and has previously advised us for several years."

Jupiter Gold also announced that it had launched its new website which is accessible at http://www.jupitergoldcorp.com.

Biographies of the New Directors

General Antônio Florêncio da Silva - Director

General Antônio Florêncio da Silva was most recently a 2-star General in the Brazilian Army. General Florêncio held many posts as commander in various units throughout his career, culminating with being the Commander-in-Chief of the Second Military Zone in Brazil, headquartered in Campo Grande, state of Mato Grosso. He graduated as an Army officer from the Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras em Resende, state of Rio de Janeiro, in 1972. He pursued advanced Army Officer specialization in the branch of Communications in the School of Advancement of the Brazilian Army in Rio de Janeiro, graduating in 1981. He further pursued advanced studies in Command and Joint Chiefs at the Army School of Command. Already as a general, he studied politics and strategy at the doctorate level at the Superior War College in Rio de Janeiro, the highest-level military and geopolitical training in Brazil. He was Chief of Staff of the Army in Brasilia, Distrito Federal. General Florêncio was also the Director of Munitions and Supplies for the Brazilian Army and in that capacity was in charge of all acquisitions including munitions, combat vehicles, military gear and battlefield equipment. He was a military observer as part of the United Nations mission to El Salvador and later a Chief of Operations and Vice Commander in the Region of San Vicente, El Salvador for the United Nations contingent.

After his retirement from the Army, General Florêncio has been a consultant for SAAB Bofors Dynamics in their missile program and for Brazilian construction companies. He received numerous medals of valor in Brazil including: Ordem do Mérito Militar - grau Comendador; Ordem do Mérito Aeronáutico - grau Comendador; Medalha Militar de Ouro; Medalha do Pacificador; Medalha Marechal Hermes Aplicação em Estudos - prata uma coroa; Medalha da Vitória; Medalha Marechal Mascarenhas de Moraes; Medalha Tenente Max Wolf Filho; Medalha Marechal Zenóbio da Costa; and Medalha Insígnia do Mérito Policial Militar do Estado do Mato Grosso do Sul. His international medals include the United Nations Medal - ONUSAL, and the Order of Merit of Guiana.

Joel de Paiva Monteiro, Esq. - Director

Joel Monteiro, Esq. is a partner of the Brazilian law firm PRA Advogados - Pimenta da Rocha Andrade, with three offices and headquarters in Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais. Mr. Monteiro works with all aspects of Brazilian business law and has extensive experience in a wide range of areas, from strategic business planning to litigation. His current clients include large corporations in a variety of economic sectors in diverse states in Brazil.

Mr. Monteiro has a law degree from the Milton Campos Faculty in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Subsequently he achieved a post-graduate degree in Business and Civil Law from the Pontifical Catholic University of Minas Gerais.

About Jupiter Gold Corporation

Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTC: JUPGF) ("Jupiter Gold") is focused on opportunities in Brazil, a jurisdiction with a well-established mining code. Jupiter Gold is a project generator and plans to use capital judiciously. Today, Jupiter Gold's 100%-owned mineral landbank totals over 95,000 acres in six projects. Jupiter Gold currently has 4,634,599 common shares issued and outstanding. It has raised only equity to date and has no debt.

Jupiter Gold has recently begun trading in the U.S. over-the-counter market with ticker symbol JUPGF and its shares may be transacted through various brokers-dealers such as TD Ameritrade, Inc., Glendale Securities, Inc. and Charles Schwab Corp.

Safe Harbor Statement

Contact:

Jupiter Gold Corp.

ir@jupitergoldcorp.com

+55-31-3956-1109

