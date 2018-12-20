Sherritt International selects Leonovus Inc. to pilot a hyper-secure multi-cloud data storage solution

OTTAWA, Dec. 20, 2018 - Leonovus Inc., (TSXV: LTV) (OTC: LVNSF) the next generation of hyper-secure software defined storage (SDS) solution, today announced that Sherritt International, (TSX: S), a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, has selected Leonovus to strengthen its data security capabilities and support its evolving storage infrastructure. The pilot starts in January 2019.

"The Leonovus software solution gives us the flexibility to segment data across multiple cloud storage providers, enabling us to take advantage of cost savings while protecting our data," said John Kiousis, Vice President of Global IT, Sherritt International. "Moving to the cloud extends our IT infrastructure capabilities and supports our goal of achieving operational excellence."

Using Leonovus, customers receive the following benefits:

Ability to balance business growth with a flexible hybrid, multi-cloud storage infrastructure

Greater data security with Leonovus patented 'encrypt, shred, spread' capability

Maintain complete, on-premises control, of their encryption keys

Greater flexibility and simplicity to meet future data growth requirements through a single pane of glass

To learn more about Leonovus unique offer, check out 'How Leonovus Works' stinger at www.leonovus.com.

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a cloud solutions software provider that offers the leading blockchain enabled software-defined object storage solution (SDOSS) and governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) solution for the modern enterprise. Designed with the IT manager in mind, Leonovus' patented algorithms virtualize, transform, slice and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid or multi-cloud storage nodes – allowing for the most secure yet internally accessible form of object-based data storage that provides GRC across the entire solution. The advanced geo-distributed architecture minimizes latency, optimizes geo-availability, reduces remote backup costs and meets data sovereignty requirements. With its software and hardware agnostic design, Leonovus provides Petabyte scalability and allows the enterprise to utilize its existing idle storage resources, extend the useable lifespan of depreciated resources and improve the enterprise's overall ROI. To learn more, please visit www.leonovus.com.

SOURCE Leonovus Inc.