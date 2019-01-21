Stornoway Announces Two Board Appointments

LONGUEUIL, Québec, Jan. 21, 2019 -- Stornoway Diamond Corp. (TSX-SWY; the “Corporation” or “Stornoway”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hubert T. Lacroix and Ms. Angelina Mehta to the Corporation’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Lacroix has over thirty years of experience in business and law and has a great expertise in corporate governance. Mr. Lacroix served as President and Chief Executive Officer of CBC/Radio-Canada from January 2008 to June 2018, as Special Counsel at Stikeman Elliott from 2005 to 2008, and as Executive Chairman at Telemedia and other companies of its group from 2000 to 2005. His law career was mostly spent at McCarthy Tétrault where, over almost twenty years, he worked in securities and various transactions in financial markets. Over the years, Mr. Lacroix also sat on multiple boards, including that of Cambior, Circo Craft, Donohue, Fibrek, Michelin Canada, Secor, Société d’investissements ITS, Transcontinental, and Zarlink Semiconductor, as well as organizations such as Accueil Bonneau, Fonds de développement du Collège Brébeuf, Montreal General Hospital, and the Martlet Foundation of McGill University. He was also a fiduciary of the Lucie et André Chagnon Foundation, and is an administrator of the Chagnon family management company. Mr. Lacroix holds a Bachelor of Law degree and a Master of Business Administration degree from McGill University, as well as a ICD.D certification from the Institute of Corporate Directors. He is also a member of the Quebec Bar.

Ms. Mehta, for her part, has over twenty years of experience in the fields of finance and engineering. Ms. Mehta has served since September 2017 as Senior Mining Advisor with Paradigm Capital in investment banking, as well as Vice-President of Operations for North American Nickel. Over the years, Ms. Mehta has also served as Investment Manager for Sentient Asset Management Canada and has held various operational positions for multiple mining companies. She also sits on the board of the Foundation of Greater Montreal, Azimut Exploration, and Women in Mining Canada, and was previously on the boards of Meridian Mining and Pershimco Resources Inc. Ms. Mehta holds a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering and a Business Administration degree from McGill University, as well as a Master of Law degree from the Osgoode Hall Law School of York University.

Mr. Ebe Scherkus, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stornoway, noted: “It is a great pleasure to welcome, on behalf of all my fellow directors, Hubert and Angelina to our Board of Directors. Beyond their knowledge of the mining industry and mining services in Québec, Hubert and Angelina bring vast experience in organizational development and corporate management.”

ABOUT STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION

Stornoway is a Canadian diamond exploration and production company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SWY and headquartered in Montreal. A growth-oriented company, Stornoway owns a 100% interest in the world-class Renard Mine, Québec’s first diamond mine. The head office of Stornoway is located at 1111 St. Charles Ouest, Bureau 400, Tour Ouest, Longueuil, Québec, J4K 5G4.

On behalf of the Board

Stornoway Diamond Corp.

/s/ “Patrick Godin”

Patrick Godin

President and Chief Executive Officer