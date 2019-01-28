Stornoway Announces Appointment of Vice President, Operations

LONGUEUIL, Jan. 28, 2019 - Stornoway Diamond Corp. (TSX-SWY; the “Corporation” or “Stornoway”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Patrick Sévigny to the position of Vice President, Operations, effective immediately.



With more than 25 years of experience in the mining sector, Mr. Sévigny holds a Bachelor’s degree in mining engineering. He joined Stornoway in January 2015 in the role of Manager - Mining Operations at the Renard Mine. In this role, Mr. Sévigny has been a key contributor and leader in the start-up of both open-pit and underground operations.

Pat Godin, President and CEO of Stornoway, noted: “Patrick is recognized for his ability to overcome challenges, his innovative approach, his great concern in maintaining harmonious relations with stakeholders and his important advocacy for health and safety. His capacity of bringing a team together, his experience, the respect he demonstrates towards others and his leadership are essential elements in accomplishing our objectives. We are happy that he has accepted to take on this new role within Stornoway.”

Patrick Sévigny, Vice President, Operations, stated: “It is with great pride that I accept this key role with Stornoway. Over the course of the last four years as Manager - Mining Operations at Renard, I was able to appreciate the talent and devotion of my colleagues. I am privileged to be able to count on their support. My main responsibility will be to ensure that our actions and our decisions will be oriented towards the achievement of Stornoway’s objectives. My colleagues will have an important role in this regard, all the while maintaining a safe working environment.”

ABOUT STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION

Stornoway is a Canadian diamond exploration and production company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SWY and headquartered in Montreal. A growth-oriented company, Stornoway owns a 100% interest in the world-class Renard Mine, Québec’s first diamond mine. The head office of Stornoway is located at 1111 St. Charles Ouest, Bureau 400, Tour Ouest, Longueuil, Québec, J4K 5G4.

On behalf of the Board

Stornoway Diamond Corp.

/s/ “Patrick Godin”

Patrick Godin

President and Chief Executive Officer