Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Ardiden Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

05:10 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.

HIGHLIGHTS

SEYMOUR LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT (100% ADV)

- Ardiden completed the Resource expansion and exploration drilling program at the North Aubry Lithium Deposit during the December quarter. Highlights from the program include the following:

o ASD006: 9.01m* @ 1.70% Li2O from 150.64m;

o ASD007: 8.58m* @ 1.31% Li2O from 162.42m;

o ASD009: 27.46m* @ 1.90% Li2O from 208.76m;

o ASD010: 23.98m* @ 1.54% Li2O from 212.10m;

-- Including 0.55*m @ 5.67% Li2O from 214.75m; and

o ASD011: 37.61m* @ 1.95% Li2O from 224.92m.

o ASD012: 17.91m* @ 0.85% Li2O from 126.95m;

o ASD013: 12.28m* @ 1.03% Li2O from 126.20m;

o ASD017: 15.06m* @ 1.11% Li2O from 112.94m;

-- Including 1.00m* @ 4.26% Li2O from 121.50m; and

o ASD019: 5.02m* @ 0.67% Li2O from 168.55m.

*Note: stated lengths of intersections are down-hole lengths and the true thickness of the intersected pegmatites is not yet precisely defined.

- Ardiden is now focused on completing an updated Mineral Resource estimate, compliant with the 2012 JORC Code, for the Seymour Lake Lithium Project.

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5K3I471L



About Ardiden Ltd:

Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.



Source:

Ardiden Ltd.



Contact:

Investors: Neil Hackett Ardiden Ltd. Tel: +61-8-6245-2050 Media: Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko Citadel-Magnus Tel: +61-8-6160-4900


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Ardiden Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.ardiden.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap