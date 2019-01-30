Ardiden Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.HIGHLIGHTSSEYMOUR LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT (100% ADV)- Ardiden completed the Resource expansion and exploration drilling program at the North Aubry Lithium Deposit during the December quarter. Highlights from the program include the following:o ASD006: 9.01m* @ 1.70% Li2O from 150.64m;o ASD007: 8.58m* @ 1.31% Li2O from 162.42m;o ASD009: 27.46m* @ 1.90% Li2O from 208.76m;o ASD010: 23.98m* @ 1.54% Li2O from 212.10m;-- Including 0.55*m @ 5.67% Li2O from 214.75m; ando ASD011: 37.61m* @ 1.95% Li2O from 224.92m.o ASD012: 17.91m* @ 0.85% Li2O from 126.95m;o ASD013: 12.28m* @ 1.03% Li2O from 126.20m;o ASD017: 15.06m* @ 1.11% Li2O from 112.94m;-- Including 1.00m* @ 4.26% Li2O from 121.50m; ando ASD019: 5.02m* @ 0.67% Li2O from 168.55m.*Note: stated lengths of intersections are down-hole lengths and the true thickness of the intersected pegmatites is not yet precisely defined.- Ardiden is now focused on completing an updated Mineral Resource estimate, compliant with the 2012 JORC Code, for the Seymour Lake Lithium Project.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5K3I471L





Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.





