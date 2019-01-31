Eastern Shore Microbes Working With NRG to Potentially Enhance Evaporation at HMN Project

VANCOUVER, Jan. 31, 2019 - NRG Metals Inc. ("NRG" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NGZ) (OTCQB: NRGMF) (Frankfurt: OGPN) is pleased to announce it is working with Eastern Shore Microbes (E.S.M.) of Virginia, USA, to evaluate the potential for enhancing evaporation characteristics if lithium brine at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (H.M.N.) located in Salta and Catamarca Provinces, Argentina.

E.S.M. is developing Halophillic Evaporative Applications Technology (H.E.A.T.) The process has been utilized to evaporate and clean brines from curing cattle hides and E.S.M. is currently using their collection of over 1300 microbes to adapt the technology to potentially enhance and shorten the production cycle of lithium from brines. Testing will be conducted over the coming months on brine samples from the HMN project at the E.S.M. laboratory in Belle Haven, Virginia.

E.S.M. is headed by Dr. Russell Vreeland. Dr. Vreeland is an expert in the microbial eco logy of saline environments. He is the co-discoverer of the world's oldest known bacteria, the 250 million year old Virgibacillus strains, extracted from ancient salt crystals found deep in a salt mine outside Carlsbad NM. He has also isolated living microbes from salt cores in Brazil and the oldest know DNA from 412 million year old salt from a Detroit Mine.

The Company is also in discussions with two developers of alternative extraction technologies. NRG is committed to evaluating all aspects of potential lithium production including those that may allow for a shortened production cycle.

NRG recently filed a report titled "Initial Measured Lithium and Potassium Resource Estimate Hombre Muerto North Project, Salta and Catamarca Provinces, Argentina." The report was completed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, on behalf of the Company by independent consultants Montgomery and Associates, of Santiago Chile. The report identifies 571,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent at a grade of 756 parts per million lithium in the combined Measured and Indicated categories, with a low magnesium to lithium ratio of 2.6 to 1.0 (October 3, 2108 press release) that will be used in the completion of the PEA.

The HMN Project is strategically located in the Hombre Muerto Salar, an area of active lithium production by FMC at the Fenix lithium mine, some 12 kilometers south of the project area. The project is surrounded by ground now owned by POSCO, a Korean based lithium producer, as a result of its US$ 280 million purchase of the area from Galaxy Resources Ltd., an Australian based producer. Galaxy is also moving their portion of the Hombre Muerto Salar, the Sal de Vida Project, to lithium production.

On behalf of the board of directors of NRG Metals Inc.:

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk,

President and C.E.O.

T: Investors / Shareholders Call 855-415-8100 / Direct to Adrian Hobkirk 714.316.3272

E: ahobkirk@nrgmetalsinc.com

W: www.nrgmetalsinc.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed the content of this news release and therefore does not accept responsibility or liability for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

