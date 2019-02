Connacher Announces Resignation of Director

CALGARY, Feb. 25, 2019 - Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd. ("Connacher" or the "Company") announces that Daryl Gilbert has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company effective today. The Company would like to thank Mr. Gilbert for his contributions.

Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd. is a Calgary-based in situ oil sands developer, producer, and marketer of bitumen. The Company's principal asset is a 100 per cent interest in the Company's Great Divide oil sands leases near Fort McMurray, Alberta. The Company operates two steam-assisted gravity drainage facilities at these oil sands leases.

