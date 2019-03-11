GoldQuest Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, March 11, 2019 - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV:GQC) “GoldQuest” or the “Company”) announces a corporate update.
The Board of Directors of GoldQuest Mining Corp. (the “Company”) has granted 500,000 options to an officer of the Company. The option grant is the result of the Company’s annual compensation review and the issuance is made under the stock option plan of the Company. The plan was approved by shareholders on June 29, 2018 and allows the Company to issue a number of options up to 10% of its rolling issued and outstanding common shares. The options have an exercise price of $0.15, are exercisable for a five-year period from the date of grant and will vest as follows: ⅓ on the date of grant, ⅓ on the six month anniversary from the date of the grant and ⅓ on the one year anniversary from the date of the grant.
About GoldQuest
GoldQuest is a Canadian based emerging mineral development company with projects in the Dominican Republic traded on the TSX-V under the symbol GQC.V and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!