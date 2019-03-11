Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
GoldQuest Announces Grant of Stock Options

18:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, March 11, 2019 - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV:GQC) “GoldQuest” or the “Company”) announces a corporate update.

The Board of Directors of GoldQuest Mining Corp. (the “Company”) has granted 500,000 options to an officer of the Company. The option grant is the result of the Company’s annual compensation review and the issuance is made under the stock option plan of the Company. The plan was approved by shareholders on June 29, 2018 and allows the Company to issue a number of options up to 10% of its rolling issued and outstanding common shares. The options have an exercise price of $0.15, are exercisable for a five-year period from the date of grant and will vest as follows: ⅓ on the date of grant, ⅓ on the six month anniversary from the date of the grant and ⅓ on the one year anniversary from the date of the grant.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest is a Canadian based emerging mineral development company with projects in the Dominican Republic traded on the TSX-V under the symbol GQC.V and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W.

For further information, please contact:

GoldQuest Mining Corp.
Dave Massola
CEO – Toronto
+1-416-583-5606
dmassola@goldquestcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



