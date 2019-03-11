GoldQuest Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, March 11, 2019 - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV:GQC) “GoldQuest” or the “Company”) announces a corporate update.



The Board of Directors of GoldQuest Mining Corp. (the “Company”) has granted 500,000 options to an officer of the Company. The option grant is the result of the Company’s annual compensation review and the issuance is made under the stock option plan of the Company. The plan was approved by shareholders on June 29, 2018 and allows the Company to issue a number of options up to 10% of its rolling issued and outstanding common shares. The options have an exercise price of $0.15, are exercisable for a five-year period from the date of grant and will vest as follows: ⅓ on the date of grant, ⅓ on the six month anniversary from the date of the grant and ⅓ on the one year anniversary from the date of the grant.

