Roxgold Purchases 4.9 Million Common Shares for Cancellation Under its Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, March 14, 2019 Roxgold Inc. ("Roxgold" or the "Company") (TSX: ROXG)(OTC: ROGFF) announced today that it has recently purchased for cancellation a total of 4,949,000 common shares at an average price of C$0.84 per share representing a significant portion of its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") previously announced on April 30, 2018. The NCIB allows for the purchase of up to 10,000,000 common shares for cancellation. To date, the Company has purchased 5,612,300 common shares under the NCIB.
About Roxgold Roxgold is a gold mining company with its key asset, the high grade Yaramoko Gold Mine, located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Company is focused on pursuing accretive growth opportunities and recently announced its intention to acquire the Séguéla gold project and additional exploration permits located in Côte d'Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTC.
