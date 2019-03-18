Trigon Metals Announces Private Placement and Appointment of Jed Richardson as CEO

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, March 18, 2019 - Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM) (“Trigon” or the “Company”) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 17,500,000 common shares (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.10 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,750,000 (the “Offering”).



Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about March 29, 2019 and remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to advance its project finance transaction with Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment Inc. and other interested parties, property maintenance and security for the Kombat project, and for general corporate purposes.

The Company also announces the appointment of Jed Richardson as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Richardson currently serves as Trigon’s President, the announcement consolidates the roles and is one of a number of streamlining moves as Trigon prepares to advance the Kombat project. Mr. Richardson’s appointment follows the resignation of Stephan Theron as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Theron will continue as a director of the Company.

Commenting, President and CEO, Jed Richardson, “Thank you to Mr. Theron for his efforts for Trigon at Kombat. Mr. Theron will continue to work on behalf of the Company from the board of directors. My focus now is to develop both our short and longer-term capital raising strategies, initially to accelerate the commencement of open pit mining at Kombat. Thereafter, we need to ensure sustainability of the business, as we access the previously operational underground mines which represent the life of mine at Kombat and the overwhelming value for our shareholders.”

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper operations in Namibia, one of the world’s most prospective copper regions, where it has substantial assets in place. The Company continues to hold an 80% interest in five mining licenses in the Otavi Mountain lands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits. Within these licenses are three past producing mines including the Company’s flagship property, the Kombat Mine.

