Portofino Commences Exploration Program - Yergo Lithium Brine Project

Vancouver, March 19, 2019 - Portofino Resources Inc. (TSXV: POR) (FSE: POT) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a comprehensive field exploration program at its recently acquired Yergo lithium brine Project, located at the Aparejos salar in the Province of Catamarca, Argentina (see Press Release dated Feb 28, 2019 for acquisition details).

The 2,932 Hectares Yergo Project encompasses the entire Aparejos salar and is located approximately 20 kilometres south-east of Neo Lithium Corp.'s 3Q project, which hosts one of the highest-grade lithium brine deposits in the world with a measured and indicated resource estimate of 4.01 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent at an average grade (concentration) of 614 mg/L lithium*.

The current Yergo exploration program comprises geological mapping and surface/near-surface brine sampling. Mapping work will focus on the nature and extent of the salar deposits and will also include an examination of the surrounding bedrock geology. Brine sampling will be conducted on any surface waters encountered and from near-surface brines utilizing hand-augers. Portofino's geological team is currently on site and the Company has received the necessary exploration permits for the program. Brine samples will be shipped to a certified laboratory in Mendoza, Argentina for analysis.

(* Neo Lithium Corp. Technical Report - August 15, 2018 - prepared by Mark King, Ph.D., P.Geo., F.G.C. Ground Water Insight Inc.)

