Sandfire Resources America Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Provides Further Progress Update on Black Butte Copper Project, Montana

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, April 01, 2019 - Sandfire Resources America Inc. (“Sandfire America” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has appointed highly experienced international mining executive John McGonigle as Chief Financial Officer as it continues to build its senior leadership team ahead of the planned construction and development of its underground Black Butte Copper Project in central Montana, USA.

Mr. McGonigle is an internationally experienced mine controller who was most recently the Chief Financial Officer of Lundin Mining Corp.’s Eagle Mine in Champion, Michigan. Prior to that, he spent 19 years with Newmont Mining Corp. with vast experience in Ghana, Indonesia, and the U.S. Mr. McGonigle holds a Bachelor of Accountancy and a B.B.A. in Finance from New Mexico State University.

In welcoming Mr. McGonigle to the Sandfire America team, CEO Rob Scargill said: “John’s extensive financial and commercial expertise will be an invaluable addition to our Montana-based team as we enter the next phase of constructing our showcase underground copper mine. John has worked with highly accomplished mine-building teams around the world and he has a strong track-record of balancing strong mine economics with community investment.”

The Company is also pleased to provide an update on permitting activities for the underground Black Butte Project. On March 11, 2019 the Company was issued a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (“Draft EIS”) by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (“MT DEQ”).

The Draft EIS is subject to a full 60-day comment period including four public forums, with comment submission ending on May 10, 2019. Links to the Draft EIS and to provide comment on the Draft EIS are located on the homepage of the Company’s website: www.sandfireamerica.com.

The Company completed its 2018-2019 Autumn/Winter drill program on March 6, 2019.

This drilling program gathered further resource geotechnical and hydrogeological data to support the Feasibility Study and to increase the level of geological confidence in the projected initial mining zones. All initial logging and sampling is completed and the Company is now carrying out data analysis and modelling.

