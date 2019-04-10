Western Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Rights Offering

VANCOUVER, April 10, 2019 - Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("Western" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the rights offering ("Rights Offering") announced on March 6, 2019. A total of 93,437,110 common shares of the Company ("Shares") will be issued to holders of Rights ("Rightholders") at a subscription price of C$0.12 per Share which represents gross proceeds of C$11,212,453.20. The total issued and outstanding capital of the Company following the completion of the Rights Offering will be 186,874,220 common shares.

Pursuant to the terms of the Rights Offering, the Company issued 73,214,268 Shares to Rightholders under the Basic Subscription Privilege, including 47,652,927 Shares to Tairui Mining Inc. (“Tairui”) and 9,437,148 Shares to CBC (Canada) Holding Corp. (“CBC”), both of which are insiders of the Company by virtue of beneficial ownership of more than 10% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. In addition, 20,222,842 Shares were issued to Rightholders under the Additional Subscription Privilege. Tairui subscribed for additional 15,110,084 Shares under the Additional Subscription Privilege but did not need to fulfill its standby commitment as all Rights were fully subscribed for under the Additional Subscription Privilege.

Following the completion of the Rights Offering, Tairui holds a total of 110,415,938 common shares which is equivalent to 59.09% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, while CBC holds 18,874,296 common shares but remains 10.1% shareholding in the total issued and outstanding capital of the Company.

As indicated in the Company’s Rights Offering Circular, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Rights Offering to advance the Milestone Potash Project and for general corporate purposes.

